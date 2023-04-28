Jack Leamy and Peter McGarry fires Tipperary to Munster U20 Hurling win over Waterford

Tipperary 3-26 Waterford 3-13

Jack Leamy and Peter McGarry fired Tipperary into the Munster U20 semi-final despite being pushed most of the way by an already eliminated Waterford team.

The 13-point margin didn’t do justice to the Déise, who demonstrated creditable spirit and skill even as they lined up without senior stars Patrick and Mark Fitzgerald.

They had two stunning goals from Jack Twomey, one an ingenious overhead flick, and were as close as four points with three minutes to play. But Tipperary had the greater legs and deeper bench. They scored the final 2-3 with both goals from Leamy.

The Premier will return to Semple Stadium to welcome Clare in the semi-final, having drawn with the Banner in their Munster opener.

This defeat completes a washout for Waterford’s underage teams this year, losing all 12 championship outings between U20 and minor hurling and football.

Leamy did the late damage to end with 2-6 (2-1 from play) but it was McGarry who did the heavy lifting in the first half, scoring 1-4 from a floating role.

Captain Darragh Stakelum also impressed with 0-5 from midfield and speedster Eddie Ryan contributed 0-4 but Brendan Cummins will be keen to address a defence that was too open for long stretches.

After Jason Forde’s sideline went direct to the net last Sunday, Tipp’s U20s suffered that same fate after five minutes; Charlie Treen with the cut that deceived Jason O’Dwyer. But Waterford still trailed by 1-16 to 2-9 at the break.

Scorers – Tipperary: J Leamy (2-6, 0-5 frees); P McGarry (1-4); D Stakelum (0-5); E Ryan (0-4); C Quinn, S Kenneally (0-2 each); R Connolly, D McCarthy, C McCormack (0-1 each). Waterford: C Treen (1-8, 1-0 s/l, 0-7 frees); J Twomey (2-1); O Walsh (0-2, 1 free); C Keane, J Booth (0-1 each).

Tipperary: J O’Dwyer; D Slattery, R Doyle, L Shanahan; C Quinn, J Caesar, C McKelvey; J Morris, D Stakelum; J Leamy, E Ryan, S Kenneally; P McGarry, T Cahill, R Connolly. Subs:S Ferncombe for Ryan (32-33, blood), Ciarán McCormack for Cahill (41), Ferncombe for Connolly (47), M Corcoran for Morris (52), D McCarthy for Ryan (57), J Egan for McKelvey (60+1).

Waterford:S Ryan; J Power, C Cantwell, R Dobbyn; M Mullaney, O Walsh, N Browne; K Cullinane, F Hallinan; T O’Connell, C Keane, J Booth; E Foley, C Treen, J Twomey. Subs: W Beresford for Cullinane (h-t), D Walsh for Browne (39), L Horgan for Foley (49), R Walsh for Keane (52), F Roche for Twomey (57).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork).