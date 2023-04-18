| 9.9°C Dublin

Jack Cosgrove hits late winner as Limerick dump Tipperary out of Munster Minor Championship

Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 1-23

Close

Stephen Barry

A 65th-minute winner from half-back Jack Cosgrove eliminated the Tipperary minors from the Munster Championship with a game to spare while ensuring Limerick’s progression.

Robbie Ryan was heroic in defeat, his tally of 16 points from all angles keeping Tipp alive for much of this contest until two late hammer blows saw Limerick into the knockout stages.

