Eoin Cody strike helps Kilkenny into Leinster U20 final

A contest that never really caught fire until the closing minutes ended with Kilkenny deservedly securing their place in the Leinster U-20 final, with a run of seven scores in a row in the first half the key phase for DJ Carey’s side at Tullamore.

Minor title wins in 2017 and 2018 for Galway suggested there would be plenty of talent in the ranks but they were overpowered by Kilkenny, with Michael Carey and Conor Heary hugely influential at half-back.

After falling 0-2 to 0-4 behind, a cheeky Niall Brassil point kicked off a devastating run of scores for the Cats and helped them into an 0-11 to 0-7 lead at the break.

The key moment went Kilkenny’s way after 44 minutes, with Eoin Cody leaping high to catch a puck-out.

After a quick turn, he was able to blast past Darach Fahy.

Seán Neary fired in a goal for Galway on 56 minutes that cut the gap to five, but a superb score from Seán Ryan kept the Cats in control.

Scorers – Kilkenny: N Brassil 0-7 (5f, 1 ’65), E Cody 1-3, S Ryan 0-3, S Donnelly & C Heary 0-2 each, A Mullen & A Brennan 0-1 each. Galway: M Kennedy 0-7f, S Neary 1-0; C Walsh & D Reilly 0-2; D Kilcommins, D Loftus, J Fleming & D Mannion 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: D Mason; M Butler, J Brennan, C Flynn; C Heary, M Carey, D Blanchfield; E Shefflin, E O’Shea; A Mullen, E Cody, A Brennan; S Ryan, N Brassil, S Donnelly. Subs: C Murphy for J Brennan (33), C Brennan for Cody (50, temp), C Brennan for A Brennan (52), J Bergin for Shefflin (59), J Dowd for Mullen (60+3).

Galway: D Fahy; C Killeen, M Gill, D Morrissey; D Loftus, TJ Brennan, R Glennon; S Neary, C Caulfield; D Kilcommins, C Walsh, S Ryan; S Bleahene, J Fleming, M Kennedy. Subs: S McArdle for Morrissey (ht), D Mannion for Ryan (39), C Lawless for Kilcommins (43), D Reilly for Bleahene (49), B Moran for Caulfield (56)

Referee: J Owens (Wexford)

