Dublin delight in 2020 Bord Gais Energy U20 Leinster Hurling final win over Galway

Dublin’s Lee Gannon said they will have a right crack at a first All-Ireland title in this grade after capturing their 2020 Bord Gais Energy Leinster U-20 hurling title in Tullamore.

Gannon, who suffered the heartbreak of losing the All-Ireland U-20 football final to Galway last December, produced a man-of-the-match display which he crowned with four points from play as Dublinscored a first underage championship hurling win over the Tribesmen.

Now they will bid for their first All-Ireland hurling title in this grade when they take on Cork in a couple of weeks, and Gannon said they won’t be burdened by history.

“There is a first time for everything. That’s the plan. We will enjoy this one, reassess and start planning for Cork. It was an unbelievable win.”

Inevitably, a large part of the contest was a shootout between first cousins Liam Murphy of Dublin and Galway’s Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, but Gannon’s four points from playwere matched by four from Dara Purcell in a more potent Dublin attack.

The sides were level three times in the opening half but Dublin went in leading by 1-11 to 1-9 at the break.

Galway led by 0-3 to 0-1 after nine minutes but then Purcell pointed for Dublin before midfielder Mark Sweeney soloed through and drilled the ball low into the net.

Another free from Murphy and one from the left wing by Gannon pushed Dublin 1-6 to 0-6 in front but then a cross from the right from O’Shea was collected by John Cooney and he batted to the net afterexecuting a sidestep reminiscent of his father Joe, the former All-Star.

Dublin edged two in front at half-time after another free from Murphy and one from distance from goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons.

Galway led by 1-15 to 1-13 at the second water break but Gannon landed two in a row and then Purcell struck for two more points.

Kennedy’s sixth point for Galway narrowed the gap to one but two more frees from Murphy kept Dublin in control and he maintained their two-point advantage after Fionn McDonagh responded for Galway.

Galway almost snatched it in the final play but Seán McDonagh’s shot went wide and Dublin held on.

Scorers – Dublin: L Murphy (7f) 0-7; D Purcell, L Gannon 0-4 each; M Sweeney 1-0; M Murphy, D McBride 0-2 each, Ed Gibbons (f) 0-1. Galway: Donal O’Shea 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1’65); M Kennedy 0-6; J Cooney 1-0; D Shaughnessy 0-1; I McGlynn, J Fleming, F McDonagh 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Gibbons; T Kinnane, A Dunphy, A Murphy; E O’Donnell, K Burke, I Ó Heither; M Sweeney, D Power; D McBride, M Murphy, L Gannon; D Purcell, K Desmond, L Murphy. Subs: M Conroy for Kinnane (33), D Leavy for O Heither (45), L McDwyer for O’Donnell (50), C Foley for Desmond (52), B Ryan for Power (60+4).

Galway: D Fahy; E Lawless, TJ Brennan, J O’Donoghue; D Kilcommins, C Flaherty, D Shaughnessy; A Brett, I McGlynn; C Walsh, M Kennedy, S Neary; J Cooney, J Fleming, D O’Shea. Subs: F McDonagh for Brett (40), S McDonagh for Cooney (48), O Salmon for O’Donoghue (58).

Referee: D Hughes (Kilkenny).