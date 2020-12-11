Donal O'Shea leads the way as Galway progress to Leinster U20 semi-finals

Galway's John Fleming in action against John Maher, Mark Hennessy and Ciaran Burke of Laois during the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship quarter-final at MW O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Co Laois. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Donal O’Shea, son of Tipperary coach Eamon, led the way with a haul of 2-7 as Galway advanced to a Leinster Under-20 semi-final meeting with Kilkenny next weekend by brushing aside Laois at O'Moore Park.

O’Shea, who plays his club hurling with Salthill-Knocknacarra where the family live in Galway, should have had a hat-trick but when his second penalty of the night was saved superbly by goalkeeper Cathal Dunne, sub Mark Kennedy followed up to slot home the rebound after 49 minutes.

Galway, with nine of their side underage again next and all of the squad with All-Ireland minor medals in the bag, led by 1-11 to 0-4 at the break, with seven players finding the target.

O’Shea got his first goal after 12 minutes and blasted home his second from a penalty ten minutes after the restart. Alex Connaire, who was fouled for the penalty, got Galway’s third goal four minutes later.

Laois, who only managed three points from play, finished the game with 14 men when full-back Enda Parlon got a red card for a pull on Galway full-forward John Fleming and while the resultant penalty was saved, Kennedy was on hand to slot home the rebound on a night a dozen players scored for the Tribesmen.

Scorers — Galway: D O’Shea 2-7 (1-0p, 0-6f, 0-1 ’65), A Connaire 1-2, M Kennedy 1-0, D Kilcommins 0-2, S McDonagh 0-2 (1f), C Walsh 0-2, S Neary 0-1, I McGlynn 0-1, J Fleming 0-1, A Prendergast 0-1, J O’Donoghue 0-1, C Killeen 0-1. Laois: D Delaney 0-4f, T Keyes 0-1, F Holland 0-1, J Phelan 0-1.

Galway: D Fahy; O Salmon, TJ Brennan, J O'Donoghue; D Kilcommins, A Brett, D Shaughnessy; I McGlynn, A Connaire; C Walsh, S Neary, A Prendergast; O Flannery, J Fleming, D O'Shea. Subs: S McDonagh for Flannery (38), M Kennedy for Walsh (45), C Flaherty for Brett (45), C Killeen for Fleming (49), C Brennan for Salmon (52).

Laois: C Dunne; D Brennan, E Parlon, A Gaughan; F Mahony, C Burke, P Dunne; J Maher, J Phelan; C Byrne, D Delaney, T Fitzpatrick; T Keyes, M Hennessy, J Duggan. Subs: I Shanahan for Gaughan (10), F Holland for Keyes (14), C Conroy for Fitzpatrick (38), C Rigney for Duggan (50), E O’Connor for Holland (52).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).

Online Editors