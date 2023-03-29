Cork weather storm to claim win over Waterford in Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Cork got the better of a second-half deluge at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, outscoring Waterford by 0-8 to 0-3 in testing conditions to see out a four-point win.

Cork seniors Colin Walsh (1-3) and Ben Cunningham (0-7) did the most damage to get Ben O’Connor’s troops off the mark after a round 1 bye.

Winless Waterford were led by the efforts of Patrick Fitzgerald (0-8) but he was starved of supply after the break.

The Déise carried the game to Cork in the first half as Fitzgerald landed three early points off of Eoin Downey. Michael Mullaney added another long-ranger, while Cunningham’s point-taking was keeping Cork in contact.

In the 19th minute, Waterford vice-captain Josh Fitzgerald was first onto a breaking ball and he raced around the defence before dispatching the sliotar to the top corner.

When Fitzgerald added a point and set up another for Charlie Treen, Waterford were six up; 1-9 to 0-6.

Walsh was brought out to wing-forward and he became Cork’s go-to puck-out target. He snagged one for a point and won another break from which he streaked clear to find the net.

Waterford just about held their lead to the half thanks to Cian Troy’s save from Micheál Mullins and Oisín Walsh’s block on Cunningham close to goal. 1-10 to 1-9 at the break.

Their lead was washed away as the rain clouds descended. Adam O’Sullivan and Mikey Finn mastered the conditions for points but after a leveller from substitute Francis Roche, there was no score for another 10 minutes.

Waterford’s shooting was deserting them, with only three points from 10 second-half shots as Colin Walsh added two, including another from a puck-out grab, and set up one for O’Sullivan.

Waterford had their goal chances but couldn’t get a shot off before Cunningham added the insurance free.

Scorers – Cork: B Cunningham 0-7 (4f, 1 65); C Walsh 1-3; A O’Sullivan 0-3; M Finn, R O’Sullivan, B Keating, E O’Leary 0-1 each. Waterford: P Fitzgerald 0-8 (4f); J Fitzgerald 1-1; C Treen 0-2; M Mullaney, F Roche 0-1 each.

Cork: B Saunderson; S Daly, E Downey, D O’Sullivan; J Dwyer, S Kingston, M Mullins; T O’Connell, M Finn; A O’Sullivan, B Cunningham, D Healy; J Leahy, R O’Sullivan, C Walsh. Subs: B Keating for Finn (38), W Buckley for Healy (42), T Wilk for O’Connell (46), D Cremin for A O’Sullivan (54), E O’Leary for Leahy (59).

Waterford: C Troy; A O’Neill, C Cantwell, J Power; O Walsh, M Fitzgerald, M Mullaney; J Fitzgerald, W Beresford; J Booth, C Treen, C Keane; T O’Connell, P Fitzgerald, J Twomey. Subs: F Roche for Twomey (h-t), K Cullinane for Beresford (41), R Walsh for Keane (47), E Foley for O’Connell (56), R Dobbyn for Booth (59).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).