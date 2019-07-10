Cork overwhelm Clare to book place in Munster final

Cork proved too strong for Clare in last night’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U-20HC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Leading 0-11 to 0-8 at the interval, the Rebels upped the tempo in the second period and matched their first-half total to set up a Munster final meeting with Tipperary.

An entertaining opening half saw both sides produce scores of the highest order. Cork led 0-4 to 0-3 at the conclusion of the first quarter but Clare stuck doggedly to their task and proved more than a match for their opponents.

Aidan McCarthy’s accuracy from frees coupled with Rian Considine and Diarmuid Ryan’s ability to evade their markers saw the Banner change ends 0-12 to 0-8 behind.

Tommy O’Connell, Shane O’Regan and Brian Turnbull scores ensured the Rebels enjoyed a healthy advantage heading into the second period.

Clare responded with their half-forward line of Considine, Ryan and Aidan Moriarty reducing the deficit to two before Cork enjoyed their best spell and kicked for home.

Turnbull and O’Regan proved a handful for the Banner’s defence throughout the evening and floated over some superb scores to build a six-point lead heading into the closing stages.

At the opposite end, Cork’s Robert Downey and James Keating gave little away as the Rebels inched to victory.

O’Regan made sure of his side’s Munster final berth with three late points, and Cork look more than capable of testing the reigning All-Ireland champions in Thurles next week.

Scorers – Cork: C Hanifin (4f), S O’Regan, T O’Connell 0-5 each; B Turnbull 0-4; S Twomey 0-3; D Connery, B Roche 0-1 each.

Clare: A McCarthy 0-5 (3f); D Ryan 0-4 (1f); R Considine (1 s/l), M Rodgers 0-2 each; K McDermott, A Moriarty 0-1 each.

Cork – G Collins; C O’Callaghan, J Keating (c), E Roche; G Millerick, S O’ Leary Hayes, R Downey; T O’ Connell, B Roche; S Twomey, C Hanifin, D Connery; B Turnbull, S O’Regan, E Sheehan. Subs: L O’Shea for Sheehan (42), R Walsh for Roche (45), S Kennefick for Hanifin (49), D Hanlon for Connery (61).

Clare – E Foudy; K White, A Moloney, P Casey; D Lohan, R Hayes, D McMahon; A McCarthy, K McDermott; A Moriarty, D Ryan, R Considine; M Rodgers, G Cooney (c), B Horner. Subs: C Darcy for Lohan (h-t), T Agnew for Horner (40), P Donnellan for Casey (44), D Cullinan for McDermott (53), W Halpin for Moriarty (65).

Ref – K Jordan (Tipperary).

