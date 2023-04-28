Cork complete perfect Munster U20 hurling round robin campaign with win over Limerick

Cork 1-21 Limerick 0-19

Cork completed the perfect round robin stage of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship with a one-point win over Limerick.

With their place in the final already confirmed prior to throw in, the Rebels victory was also enough to eliminate the reigning champions.

A Diarmuid Healy goal in the final minute of the first half gave Cork the desired lifeline after a strong opening from the hosts as they led by three.

But Cork came to life in the third quarter and led by the excellent William Buckley eventually regained parity in the 45th minute following a run of six unanswered.

Ross O’Sullivan was on hand to give Cork their first advantage with less than ten play before Buckley made it a two-point contest.

And while Limerick did level through the outstanding Patrick O’Donovan late on, following Ben O’Connor’s dismissal for a second yellow, it was Cunningham who proved the difference late on, twice replying to Limerick equalisers as time ran out for the Shannonsiders.

The hosts should have been further in front at the break with O’Donovan firing over eight to add to points from senior panelists Adam English and Shane O’Brien.

But Cunningham kept Cork in the game as they eventually found their feet to send the champions packing.

Scorers – Limerick: P O’Donovan 0-11 (7frees, ‘65), Adam English 0-3, Shane O’Brien and Oisin O’Farrell 0-2, Con Hayes, Adam Fitzgerald and John Kirby 0-1. Cork:B Cunningham 0-8 (4frees), D Healy 1-1, W Buckley and A O’Sullivan 0-3, T O’Connell 0-2, T Wilk, Ross O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Limerick: J O’Reilly; R Lyons, J Fitzgerald, E O’Leary; D Fitzgerald, E Hurley ©, C Scully; B Duff, M Gavin; Adam Fitzgerald, P O’Donovan, S O’Brien; O O’Farrell, A English, C Hayes. Subs:F Fitzgerald for Gavin (43), J Kirby for Duff (43), S O’Neill for Hayes (52).

Cork:B Saunderson; M Howell, S Kingston, D O’Sullivan; J Dwyer, B O’Connor, M Mullins; T O’Connell, C Tobin; W Buckley, B Cunningham, D Healy, A O’Sullivan, C Walsh, D Cremin. Subs:B Keating for Walsh (37), R O’Sullivan for A O’Sullivan (39), T Wilk for Tobin (43), C Doolan for Dwyer (43), B Nyhan for Healy (60).

Referee:Niall Malone (Clare).