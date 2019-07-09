Conor Bowe double helps Tipperary crush Waterford in Munster semi-final

It was all too easy for Tipperary in Semple Stadium as they defeated Waterford by 22 points to progress to the Munster U-20 hurling final.

In a low-key encounter, Tipperary flexed their muscles in the first half to open up an 0-11 to 0-5 half-time advantage without ever clicking into top gear.

Jake Morris top-scored with 13 points, 11 from frees, in a stop-start encounter in which Tipperary put the game to early in the second half with three goals in the space of eight minutes, the first two from corner-forward Conor Bowe with Joe Fogarty adding the third on the three-quarter mark, running onto a Billy Seymour pass.

The win was so comfortable that Tipperary’s three senior panellists in Morris, Jerome Cahill and Paddy Cadell were able to be withdrawn around the three-quarter mark in advance of their All-Ireland senior quarter-final with Laois next Sunday.

Waterford offered little, managing just two points from play with Billy Power their best attacking weapon with eight points from placed balls.

Tipperary will host either Cork or Clare in the final in two weeks’ time.

Scorers – Tipperary: J Morris 0-13 (11f); C Bowe 2-2; B Seymour 0-4 (3f); J Fogarty 1-0; G O’Connor 0-2; S Hayes, A Ormond 0-1 each. Waterford: B Power 0-8f; T Barron, J Power 0-1 each.

Tipperary: A Browne; C Morgan, M Purcell, C McCarthy; C Connolly, B O’Mara, E Connolly; P Cadell, J Cahill; G O’Connor, J Fogarty, C Bowe; B Seymour, S Hayes, J Morris. Subs: K O’Kelly for Hayes (47); J Ryan for Cahill (48); A Ormond (0-1) for Morris (49); N Heffernan for Cadell (50); D Ryan for O’Connor (53).

Waterford: D Beecher; T Looby, J Flavin, S Fitzgerald; D Booth, I Daly, B Lynch; B Power, S Whelan-Barrett; T Barron, I Beecher, G Fives; O Ó Ceallaigh, M Kiely, J Power. Subs: M Power for Lynch (21-24 blood); T Foley for Fitzgerald (39); E O’Reilly for Whelan-Barrett (42); M Twomey for O Ceallaigh (45); M Power for Booth (46); L O’Brien for Daly (55).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)

Online Editors