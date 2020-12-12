Colin O'Brien proves the hero as Cork book place in Munster Under-20 final

12 December 2020; Shane O'Regan of Cork celebrates at the final whistle of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sub Colin O’Brien was the hero for Cork as they booked a place in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 hurling final when they pulled away in extra-time at the Gaelic Grounds.

O’Brien landed three points from sidelines in the opening period of extra-time and then hit two more from play to seal a place in the final.

They looked set to advance in regular time but three points from frees by Aidan O’Connor forced the game to extra-time.

Cork led by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time thanks to a goal from Shane Barrett but they paid the price for not putting Limerick away after the restart.

However, the Rebels stamped their dominance in extra-time. They led by 1-22 to 0-19 at the interval in extra-time thanks to O’Brien’s three sidelines, with Limerick’s problems were exacerbated when senior panelist Mark Quinlan limped off.

Cork continued to hold an edge in the second period of extra-time with O’Brien adding two more points from play as they cantered home in the end with another sub Brian Hayes bringing his haul to 1-4 with a late goal.

They will meet either Tipperary or Waterford in the final.

Scorers – Cork: B Hayes 1-4, S Barrett 1-3, A Connolly 0-6 (4f), C O’Brien 0-5 (3’sl), D Connery 0-4 (4f), T O’Connell 0-2 (1f), B Roche 0-2, S O’Regan 0-2, B O’Sullivan 0-1 (1f). Limerick: A O’Connor 0-8 (7f), C O’Neill 0-5, C Ryan 0-3 (3f), D O’Shea 0-2 (1f), B Nix 0-1, J Considine 0-1, M McCarthy 0-1.

Cork: E Davis; C O’Callaghan (c), E Roche, A Walsh Barry; D Connery, C Joyce, D O’Leary; S Quirke, T O’Connell; E Carey, S Twomey, B Roche; S Barrett, A Connolly, J Cahalane. Subs: B O’Sullivan for Twomey (h-t), B Hayes for Carey (44), P Power for Cahalane (47), D Flynn for O’Connell (48), S O’Regan for Quirke (52), C O’Brien for B Roche (60), C O’Brien for Joyce (78), F Denny for O’Callaghan (80).

Limerick: J Gillane; B Herlihy, B O’Grady, J Quilty; M Quinlan, C Ryan, C Coughlan; K Bonnar, J Considine; C Downes, D O’Shea, J Ryan (c); B Nix, C O’Neill, A O’Connor. Subs: M Keane for Bonnar (h-t), M McCarthy for O’Shea (47), S Long for J Ryan (47), D O’Leary for Downes (51), C Carroll for Considine (60), J Considine for Quinlan (70), B Purcell for Nix (70), J Nicholas for O’Connor (75).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).

