Clare reach Munster U20 Hurling final with three-goal win over Tipperary

Clare 3-17 Tipperary 0-17

Dáithí Lohan of Clare is tackled by Luke Shanahan of Tipperary during the Munster Hurling U20 Championship semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary — © SPORTSFILE

An iron-willed defensive effort sent the Clare U20s into their first Munster final at this grade since 2015 with a nine-point victory over Tipperary.

They will meet Cork in the final, the same match-up as Tuesday’s minor decider at the same venue.

Kevin Smyth did the damage up front, providing an outlet for the long-ball option and scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to take his tally to 2-7. The Banner outscored Tipp by 2-3 to no-score in that final stretch.

A third clean sheet in five games did the job for Terence Fahy’s side, who were led by superb performances by Daithí Lohan, nephew of senior manager Brian, Oran Cahill, Ian McNamara, and Oisín O’Donnell.

Cahill and O’Donnell rotated duties as the extra man at the back while keeping an eye on Tipp danger-man Peter McGarry, while Lohan, who was carried off injured on the hour mark, put in a dominant performance under puck-outs.

Ja Collins and Diarmaid Stritch produced vital tackles to deny Tipp the lifeline of a late goal for Maidhc Fitzpatrick or Joe Egan, while Seán Kenneally batted another chance wide under pressure.

When the hosts did get an effort on target, Aaron Shanahan stood up well to save from McGarry

It says much about Clare’s defensive riches that they didn’t seem to miss regular full-back Adam Hogan due to his senior involvement.

Smyth’s first goal was the killer blow. He grabbed McNamara’s skyscraper delivery to dispatch a bullet finish. The latter, in the final moments, was a long-range free that bobbled into the net.

That just about summed up Tipperary’s night as they were left to count the cost of seven misses from their own placed-ball efforts.

These two split 40 points between them in drawing their Munster opener six weeks back and there was nothing to separate them by half-time, 0-11 to 1-8, with David Kennedy finishing the goal.

Scorers – Tipperary: E Ryan, J Leamy (4f) 0-4 each; Peter McGarry 0-3 (1 s/l); S Kenneally 0-2; D Slattery, C Quinn, D Stakelum, M Fitzpatrick 0-1 each. Clare:K Smyth 2-7 (1-5f, 0-1 65); D Kennedy 1-1; P Crotty 0-3; D Lohan, O Cahill, S Rynne, J O’Neill, N O’Farrell, K Hartigan 0-1 each.

Tipperary:J O’Dwyer; R Doyle, L Shanahan, D Slattery; C Quinn, J Caesar, C McKelvey; J Morris, D Stakelum; J Leamy, E Ryan, S Kenneally; P McGarry, T Cahill, D Corbett. Subs: M Fitzpatrick for Corbett (40), S Ferncombe for Cahill (46), J Egan for Ryan (58).

Clare:A Shanahan; I McNamara, J Conneally, O Cahill; D Lohan, J Collins, O Clune; S Rynne, O O’Donnell; J O’Neill, P Crotty, S Dunford; D Kennedy, G Sheedy, K Smyth. Subs: N O’Farrell for Collins (h-t), K Hartigan for Dunford (40), C Cleary for Sheedy (48), D Stritch for Lohan (60 inj).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).