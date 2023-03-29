Clare dig deep to earn late draw at Limerick

A trio of stoppage-time points from Clare helped secure a draw against neighbours Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

This pulsating Munster U-20 group clash saw the Banner secure a second draw – having already tied with Tipperary – while Limerick add to their victory over Waterford to top the table.

Those points, one from sub Colm Cleary sandwiched an brace from midfielder Sean Rynne – who turned home a fine effort from the sideline having turned over the Limerick defence, gave Clare a deserved draw.

This contest ebbed and flowed, with Limerick looking the more likely to take the bragging rights, when leading 1-9 to 0-9 at half-time. That said, it was Clare who for the most part looked the more efficient unit.

Keith Smyth, David Kennedy and Rynne were all on target in the opening quarter as Limerick’s radar was off. But they would steal ahead when Adam English – their senior panellist, found the net on 27 minutes, collecting a dropping shot and expertly drilling low. He soon added a point but Clare regrouped and closed the half with two points.

Terence Fahy’s men found their goal through the impressive Patrick Crotty on 37 mintues. The centre-forward got two points but his opposite number looked to be the match winner. Patrick O’Donovan got five points from play as well as seven from placed balls, and he had pushed Limerick three clear before the visitors rallied to deny Diarmuid Mullins’ defending Munster champions.



Scorers – Limerick: P O’Donovan 0-12 (0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65’); A English 1-1; E Hurley 0-2; A Fitzgerald, F Fitzgerald, J Fitzgerald, S O’Brien 0-1 each. Clare: K Smyth 0-7 (0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65’); P Crotty 1-3; S Rynne 0-3; C Cleary, J O’Neill 0-2 each; D Kennedy, O O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Limerick: J O’Reilly; R Lyons, J Fitzgerald, E O’Leary; D Fitzgerald, C Scully, E Hurley (Capt); J Fitzgerald, A English; F Fitzgerald, P O’Donovan, J Kirby; C Hayes, A Fitzgerald, S O’Brien. Subs: L Lynch for Hayes (30); B Duff for A Fitzgerald (ht); J Molloy for J Fitzgerald (45), L Dennehy for F. Fitzgerald (48), S O’Neill for Kirby (58).

Clare: A Shanahan; J Collins, A Hogan (Capt), I McNamara; O Cahill, J Conneally, D Lohan; S Rynne, C Whelan; O O’Donnell, P Crotty, N O’Farrell (Broadford); D Kennedy, K Smyth, J O’Neill. Subs: C Cleary for Whelan (ht), O Clune for Cahill (51) K Hartigan for O’Farrell (53), J Doherty for Kennedy (56).

Referee: N Barry (Waterford).