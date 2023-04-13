| 3.6°C Dublin

Clare deliver knockout blow to Waterford in Munster U20 Hurling championship

Clare 2-26 Waterford 0-18

12 February 2020; A general view of hurls on the sideline before the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

12 February 2020; A general view of hurls on the sideline before the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Keith Smyth and Senan Dunford scored 2-12 between them as Clare knocked Waterford out of the Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship in Dungarvan.

Free-taker Smyth struck 1-9 while target man Dunford got 1-3 from play as the Banner picked up their first win of the campaign and moved onto four points in the provincial standings.

