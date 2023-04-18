Clare book place in semi-final of Munster Minor Championship with victory over Cork

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-12

Necessity provided the sufficient appetite for Clare to book their place in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-finals for the second successive season in O’Garney Park.

With this being their final group outing, nothing but a victory would suffice to ensure the home side’s progression and they duly responded in front of a healthy attendance of 1,491 to inflict a first defeat on a surprisingly subdued Cork.

The extent of Clare’s superiority was highlighted by the fact that they almost matched their 17-point tally with as many wides over the hour (16 in total) in contrast to a flagging Cork side that only scored a solitary point in the last 25 minutes of the tie.

Clare’s wastefulness in front of the posts, especially from placed balls in the first half, meant that the sides would be level five times before Jack Mescall edged the hosts 0-9 to 0-8 in front by the break.

The only way was up for Cork who re-emerged with three of the first four points of the new half, two from Conor McCarthy to inch in front at 0-11 to 0-10 by the 37th minute. However, it was to be their final score until injury-time by which time Clare had wrapped up their third victory of the campaign as Marc O’Brien (2), James Hegarty (2) and inspirational displays from Ronan Keane, Michael Collins and Eoin Oige Fanning contributed to a seven point unanswered rally.

Limerick host Cork next Tuesday, with the winners to progress directly to the Munster decider and the loser to play Clare.

Scorers

Clare: J Hegarty 0-4 (3f); M O’Brien (2f), M Collins 0-3 each; E Oige Fanning, S Arthur 0-2 each; R Keane, J Mescall, E Begley 0-1 each

Cork: J Murphy 0-5 (5f); B Walsh, C McCarthy 0-2 each; F O’Brien, S Meade, J O’Brien 0-1 each

TEAMS

Clare: M Sheedy; R Keane, E Gunning, E Carey; J Moylan, J Hegarty, M O’Halloran; J Mescall, E Mulcahy; S Arthur, M Collins, R Kilroy; E Ogie Fanning, M O’Brien, M Power

Subs: E Price for Mulcahy (37), F Hegarty for Kilroy (41, inj), E Begley for Fanning (46), H Doherty for Power (52), M O’Connor for Gunning (57, inj)

Cork: O Walsh; O O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, C Cronin; C O’Callaghan, B Walsh, D O’Leary; J O’Leary, C McCarthy; Jayden Casey, Z Biggane, J Murphy; S Meade, B O’Flynn, F O’Brien

Subs: J O’Brien for McCarthy (44), R Dooley for O’Brien (46), C McCarthy for O’Leary (50), P Walsh for Murphy (51), J Galvin for Casey (54)

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary)