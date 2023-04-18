| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Clare book place in semi-final of Munster Minor Championship with victory over Cork

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-12

Clare march on in Munster Expand

Close

Clare march on in Munster

Clare march on in Munster

Clare march on in Munster

Necessity provided the sufficient appetite for Clare to book their place in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-finals for the second successive season in O’Garney Park.

With this being their final group outing, nothing but a victory would suffice to ensure the home side’s progression and they duly responded in front of a healthy attendance of 1,491 to inflict a first defeat on a surprisingly subdued Cork.

Most Watched

Privacy