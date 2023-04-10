Charlie Sheridan points the way for Kildare in Leinster U-20HC win over Kerry

Leinster U-20HC round 2: Kildare 0-15 Kerry 1-9

Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Charlie Sheridan hit five frees to allow Kildare beat Kerry by three points at Laois Centre of excellence this afternoon.