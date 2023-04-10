| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Charlie Sheridan points the way for Kildare in Leinster U-20HC win over Kerry

Leinster U-20HC round 2: Kildare 0-15 Kerry 1-9

Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Charlie Sheridan hit five frees to allow Kildare beat Kerry by three points at Laois Centre of excellence this afternoon.

Kildare lost to Laois in the opening round while Kerry overcame Carlow but Ronan Walsh’s 0-9 was not enough for the Kingdom triumph again.

Most Watched

Privacy