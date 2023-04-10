Charlie Sheridan points the way for Kildare in Leinster U-20HC win over Kerry

Charlie Sheridan hit five frees to allow Kildare beat Kerry by three points at Laois Centre of excellence this afternoon.

Kildare lost to Laois in the opening round while Kerry overcame Carlow but Ronan Walsh’s 0-9 was not enough for the Kingdom triumph again.

In a low-scoring first half, it was Kerry centre forward Walsh who opened the scoring with a third-minute free and doubled his tally from play 60 seconds later.

It was ten minutes until Conn Kehoe hit Kildare's opening score before Charlie Sheridan pointed a free after 17 minutes to level matters.

Heavy rain made conditions difficult leading up to half-time and both teams could only add two further points each as the teams entered the dressing room at 0-4 apiece.

Kildare were much the stronger after the break and they outscored the Kingdom by 0-11 to 1-5.

Eric Walsh scored Kerry's goal in the 63rd minute but the Lilywhites were already far enough ahead. Four second-half points from county senior Cian Boran coupled with three from Sheridan and a third from Kehoe were enough for victory ahead of a third-round meeting with Carlow.

SCORERS – Kildare: C Sheridan 0-5fs; C Boran 0-4; C Kehoe 0-3; C Flanagan, B Hennessy, D Guerin 0-1 each. Kerry: R Walsh 0-9 (7fs), E Walsh 1-0.

KILDARE – B O’Loughlin; E O’Briain, L O’Reilly, C Kirwan; S Gleeson, A Goss, B Hennessy; D Guerin, D O’Meara; C Flanagan, C Sheridan, C Kehoe; F Maher, C Treacy, C Boran. Subs: K Harrington for Maher (H/T), C Nolan for Treacy (53), J Couch for Kehoe (55), O Lynam for Boran (59).

KERRY – K Molloy; L Kennelly, J Maunsell, D Kearney; S McGrath, R O’Mahony, J Hannon; A Kavanagh, F Kavanagh; E Stack, R Walsh, C Litchfield; S Brosnan, K Carroll, C Murphy. Subs: J Enright for Murphy (35), E Walsh for Stack (45), N Doncel for A Kavanagh (47), T Gaynor for Carroll (50),

S Foran for F Kavanagh (55).

REF – P Dunne (Laois)