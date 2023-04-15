Carlow battle hard but Kildare U-20 hurlers come through test

Under-20 Leinster HC Kildare 1-13 Carlow 1-7

Kildare did not have it all their own way against Carlow

Pre-match favourites Kildare had to battle all the way in this Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship third-round game at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday.