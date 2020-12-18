12 points from O'Shea seals the deal as Galway advance past Kilkenny into Leinster U-20 decider

Donal O'Shea was in majestic form from placed balls for Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway are into the Leinster U-20 hurling final for the second time in three years with 12 points from Donal O’Shea key to the win.

O’Shea – son of Tipperary coach Eamon O’Shea – registered a perfect performance from placed balls, which was badly needed in the second half after Eoin Guilfoyle’s goal for Kilkenny.

Galway had selector Aidan Ryan sent off for appealing the goal, and when Guilfoyle added a point, Kilkenny were 1-9 to 0-11 ahead. But with O’Shea in superb form, Galway scored eight of the next nine points to pull clear and there was no way back for the defending champions.

Diarmuid Kilcommins was outstanding in an unfamiliar wing-back role for Galway, while centre-back Conor Flaherty will play in goals in today’s All-Ireland U-20 football final and he added a free to help Galway to a 0-11 to 0-8 half-time lead. Eoin Cody was twice denied by Darach Fahy saves before the interval, but when Guilfoyle goaled it looked as if Kilkenny might push on, but O’Shea’s magic saw Galway pull clear.

Scorers – Galway: D O’Shea 0-12 (11f); S McDonagh, S Neary, A Prendergast, A Connaire, D Shaughnessy, C Flaherty (f), J Fleming 0-1 each. Kilkenny: E Guilfoyle 1-8 (8f); C Heary 0-2; E Cody 0-1.

Galway – D Fahy; O Salmon, TJ Brennan (c), J Donoghue; D Kilcommins, C Flaherty, D Shaughnessy; I McGlynn, A Connaire; C Walsh, S Neary, A Prendergast; O Flannery, J Fleming, D O’Shea. Subs: S McDonagh for Flannery (25), A Brett for Prendergast (57), M Kennedy for O’Shea (61), E Lawless for Salmon (63), C Killeen for Connaire (64).

Kilkenny – D Mason; D O’Keeffe, D Corcoran, S Staunton; C Murphy, D Blanchfield, M O’Neill; C Kenny, K Egan; M O’Connell, E Cody, C Heary (c); I Byrne, S Donnelly, E Guilfoyle. Subs: J Morrissey for Byrne (39), J Brennan for Staunton (42), C Brennan for O’Connell (50), C Kelly for Murphy (54), C Kinsella for Donnelly (60).

REF – R Fitzsimons (Offaly)

