| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With 2022 brimming with possibility, can Mayo take last step to finish the most epic journey in Irish sport?

Roy Curtis

Padraig O'Hora of Mayo, centre, speaks to his team mates and manager James Horan, right, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Monaghan and Mayo at St Tiernach's Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Padraig O'Hora of Mayo, centre, speaks to his team mates and manager James Horan, right, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Monaghan and Mayo at St Tiernach's Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Padraig O'Hora of Mayo, centre, speaks to his team mates and manager James Horan, right, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Monaghan and Mayo at St Tiernach's Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Padraig O'Hora of Mayo, centre, speaks to his team mates and manager James Horan, right, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Monaghan and Mayo at St Tiernach's Park. Photo: Sportsfile

If destiny is ever to call Mayo, if the perennial vice-presidents, at last, make it to football’s Oval Office, James Horan’s inauguration speech is unlikely to quote John Nance Garner.

It is easier to imagine Garner’s most memorable soundbite resonating with Horan or Cillian O’Connor or the magnificently unbending Westport gladiator Lee Keegan should the light of their careers ebb without the defining summer moment that shatters all the years of heartache.

Most Watched

Privacy