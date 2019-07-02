Wexford set up EirGrid Leinster U20 semi-final clash with Dubs

Wexford set up a home EirGrid Leinster Under-20 semi final date with Dublin after beating Louth by three points in a dramatic fashion in the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda.

A Jamie Myler penalty in additional time finally sealed the game for Brendan Kehoe's side after they let an ten-point lead slip out of their grasp.

Louth, truth be told, did so well to draw level down the stretch with a Fearghal Malone 45 moments previous were the orchestrators of their own downfall.

Two fortuitous goals in the opening half looked set to send Wexford easily on their way before Louth mounted their incredible comeback to draw level.

The first, a goalkeeping error from Louth goalkeeper Cillian Rice after he let a tame Jamie Myler shot slip under his arms.

The second hammer blow for the home side came just before the half time whistle, when senior panelist Dan Corcoran punched the ball into his own net.

Louth to their credit dusted themselves down after the break and quickly cut into Wexford lead with five points in a row.

Enda Minogue briefly interrupting the home sides scoring sequence but Louth had all the momentum.

Corner forward John Gallagher was singlehandedly bringing the fight to Wexford with five second half points, but cruelly Myler would have the final say with a superbly taken penalty in additional time.

Scorers – Louth: J Gallagher 0-6 (2f), F Malone 0-3 (2 45’), C Gillespie 0-2, L Jackson, S Hickey, K O’Neill, E Callaghan and L Grey 0-1 each. Wexford: J Myler 2-3 (1-0pen, 1f ) Own Goal, S Nolan 0-2(2f), L Coleman, M Molloy, E Minogue, S Forde and D Brooks (145) 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Brooks; L O'Connor, G Sheehan, C Kavanagh; B Byrne, E Porter, E Minogue; B Maddock, L Coleman; D McVeigh, A Hogan, M Molloy; J Myler, S Forde, S Nolan. Subs: K Pierce for Porter (8 mins), J Kelly for McVeigh blood (18), J Kelly for Hogan (50) P Kelly for Maddock (50) C Kirwan for Kavanagh black card (57), D Doyle for M Veigh (62), N O’Connor for Coleman (64).

Louth: C Rice; D Corcoran, J Mee, O Lennon; L Grey, E Callaghan, C McGlynn; F Malone, P Hawkins; B McKenna, L Jackson, G Gartland; K O’Neill, C Gillespie, J Gallagher. Subs: D McKenny for Lennon (14), C Keenan for McKenna (19) S Hickey for Jackson (50), A Hanratty for Garland (63).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).

Online Editors