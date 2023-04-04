Westmeath through to Leinster U20 Football quarter-finals with win over Wexford
Westmeath 1-16 Wexford 1-9
Westmeath advanced to the Leinster U20 football quarter-final after a comfortable win over Wexford in miserable weather in St Loman’s, Mullingar.
