Westmeath through to Leinster U20 Football quarter-finals with win over Wexford

Westmeath advanced to the Leinster U20 football quarter-final after a comfortable win over Wexford in miserable weather in St Loman’s, Mullingar.

Wexford had the aid of the wind in the first half but they were only tied at 0-2 apiece after nine minutes.

Westmeath, with Senan Baker prominent in attack, began to take control and they should have led by more than 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

Matthew Whittaker’s 12th-minute ‘goal’ was correctly ruled out as he had fisted the ball directly into the net, while Baker spurned a glorious goal chance just before the break.

Morgen Ellis’ goal a minute after the restart brought the visitors right back into contention.

However, a slapped goal from Brian Cooney in the 47th minute gave Westmeath a five-point cushion, and they were never in real danger thereafter. Whittaker had a fine second half, but he went off injured near the end.

Scorers – Westmeath: S Baker 0-6 (4f), M Whittaker 0-5, B Cooney 1-1, D Scahill, D McCartan, S Corcoran (m), P Pierson 0-1 each. Wexford: R Fitzpatrick 0-5 (3f), M Ellis 1-1, C Hughes, B Peare, S Hughes 0-1 each.

Westmeath: M Lynam; L Daly, S Smyth, D Lowry; J Geoghegan, T Kelleher, D Scahill; D Murtagh, B Killian; P Quinn, D McCartan, M Whittaker; B Cooney, S Hanley, S Baker. Subs: S Corcoran for Hanley (inj., 14), P Pierson for Quinn (52), C Kennedy for Lowry (54), T Baker for Geoghegan (55), L Mullen for Whittaker (inj., 58).

Wexford: R Tubritt; C Jones, L Newport, C Kelly; J Higgins, B Martin, R Martin; R Fitzpatrick, L Doyle; C Hughes, A Harris, M Ellis; C Twomey, A Mahoney, D Cooke Leonard. Subs: E Blanchfield for Tubritt (h-t), B Tobin for Martin (h-t), S Hughes for Ellis (49), J Morris for Mahoney (53), B Peare for Higgins (53).

Referee: D Stynes (Dublin).