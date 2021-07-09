Ulster U20FC round-up: Wins for Donegal, Monaghan, Down and Fermanagh

It was a busy night in the EirGrid Ulster Under-20 Football Championship.

Donegal 1-12 Tyrone 1-9

Donegal edged past Ulster U-20 champions Tyrone to claim a Healy Park victory and set up a semi-final clash with Monaghan.

They led by seven at one stage, but the Red Hands fought back to set up a tight finish which the visitors resisted with some brave defending.

Eoin Dowling’s eighth-minute goal gave Donegal the perfect platform, and after Johnny McGroddy and McFadden tagged on points, they led by 1-2 to 0-1 at the water break.

Luke Donnelly converted his third free, and points from Oisín McCann and Robinson left just a point in it.

Donegal finished strongly with McGroddy and Shane O’Donnell finding the target to send them in with a 1-6 to 0-6 lead.

It wasn’t until the ninth minute of the second half that Rory O’Donnell got the first score before McGroddy and Pádraig McGettigan swung over eye-catching points to open out a seven points advantage, 1-10 to 0-6, by the second drinks break.

Tyrone grabbed a lifeline when a defensive error gave Rory Donnelly the opportunity to rifle home a 50th-minute goal from Daniel Fullerton’s return pass. Donnelly added another free to reduce the gap to two, but some excellent defensive work from Paul O’Hare, Jamie Grant and Jack Gallagher helped Donegal through a difficult spell.

They rallied again for scores from Nathan Byrne and McGroddy to secure a three points success and a place in the last four.

Scorers – Donegal: E Dowling 1-1; J McGroddy 0-4 (3f); P McGettigan (1f), R McFadden 0-2 each; R O’Donnell, S O’Donnell, N Byrne 0-1 each. Tyrone: R Donnelly 1-0; L Donnelly 0-5 (5f); D Fullerton, O Robinson, O McCann, C Bogue 0-1 each.

Donegal: D Roberts; C McColgan, J Grant, J Gallagher; K Tobin, D McBride, R O’Rourke; R O’Donnell, R McFadden; E Dowling, S O’Donnell, R McShane; C O’Reilly, P McGettigan, J McGroddy. Subs: C Moore for O’Reilly, P O’Hare for Tobin, R Frain for O’Donnell, N Byrne (0-1) for Dowling, A Doherty for McGettigan

Tyrone – M McGale; J Rafferty, L McBride, C Quinn; N Kilpatrick, K Barker, T Quinn; S Daly, O McCann; C Daly, R Donnelly, R Duffin; C Bogue, O Robinson, L Donnelly. Subs: O Mulgrew for Daly, M McGleenan for Duffin, D Fullerton (0-1) for Daly, D Curran for Rafferty, S O’Donnell for Bogue

Ref – J Lewis (Fermanagh).

Monaghan 2-9 Derry 0-11

Monaghan proved too strong for Derry at Celtic Park, defeating the home side by four points.

Jason Irwin top-scored for Andy Callan’s men who never really looked in danger.

Monaghan led by 2-3 to 0-7 half-time. Derry then hit the first two points of the second half, but from then the Farney men took control. Donnach Swinburne, Darragh McElearney and substitute Darragh Dempsey, with a brace, all raised white flags for Monaghan.

James McGurk and Conor McAteer replied for Derry but the Oak L eaf struggled to get any foothold in the contest throughout. Impressive Monaghan march on.

Scorers – Derry: E Downey 0-3 (2f); S Kearney 0-2 (f); O McLarnon, J McGurk, J Duggan, D McGilligan, C McMonagle, C McAteer 0-1 each. Monaghan: J Irwin 1-1; J Wilson 1-0; D Dempsey 0-2 ( f); D McElearney, J Walsh, D Treanor, L McDonald, D Swinburne, J McGeown 0-1 each.

Derry – J Scullion; O McLarnon, R McFaul, A McCluskey; J McGurk, J Duggan, S McGrogan; I Donaghy, O McErlean, D McGilligan; E Downey, C McGuckin, C McMonagle, S Kearney, C McAteer. Subs: N Doyle for C McMonagle (48), O McMenamin for S McGrogan (48).

Monaghan – R Farrelly; R Grimes, T McPhillips, R Boyle; D McElearney, S Hanratty, B Óg Duffy; G McPhillips, J Wilson; D Treanor, L McDonald, S Slevin; M Meehan, D Swinburne, J Irwin. Subs: D Dempsey for L MacDonald (42), J McGeown for D Treanor (47), K Connolly for S Slevin (57), C Maguire for J Irwin (60).

Ref – K Eannetta (Tyrone)

Down 2-17 Cavan 0-9

It was all too easy at Kingspan Breffni for visitors Down as they sashayed their way into the semi-finals.

Cavan started brightly, but Andrew Gilmore’s soccer-style goal gave the Mourne men a lead they easily consolidated thereafter. The black and red brigade hit with an unanswered 1-4 – including a Danny Magill goal – to make it 2-12 to 0-6 at the interval.

The tempo of the game plummeted after the final water break as Down largely contented themselves with playing ‘keep-ball’ and Cavan’s tale of woe was complete with the late dismissal of centre-back Ryan Kennedy.

SCORERS – Down: D Magill 1-2 (1f); A Gilmore 1-1 (1f); C Smyth 0-4 (3f, ’45); T Close 0-3; E Brown 0-2; R O’Hare, R Magill, S Johnston, T Smyth, S Óg McCusker 0-1 each. Cavan: E Boylan 0-3 (1f); S McEvoy 0-2; E Maguire, E McCaffrey, E Clarke, P McPhillips 0-1 each.

Down – C Smyth; T Fettes, S Campbell, R McCarthy; T Smyth, R McMullan, R Magill; A Morgan, T Close; D Magill, S Johnston, J McGovern; A Gilmore, E Brown, R O’Hare. Subs: L Toal for R McMullan (24); O Murdock for A Morgan (41); L McManus for A Gilmore (43); S Óg McCusker for J McGovern (48); S Croskrey for T Smyth (50).

Cavan – L Hammon; C McKeogh, C Leddy, N Carolan; M Maguire, R Kennedy, C Boylan; B O’Rourke, E Maguire; E Clarke, C McGovern, R Brady; S McEvoy, E Boylan, E McCaffrey. Subs: M McGahern for R Brady (h-t); P Smith for B O’Rourke (39); M Owens for E McCaffrey (42); P McPhillips for E Maguire (46); J McCahill for E Clarke (58).

Ref – E McFeely (Donegal)

Fermanagh 2-13 Antrim 0-10

Josh Largo-Elis established Fermanagh’s dominance early on when he cut through the Antrim defence and hammered the ball into the top right corner of the Saffron net.

It took Antrim 10 minutes to register their first point, coming through a Eoin Hynds free, and that by time Fermanagh opened up a four-point lead. 1-2 to 0-1

The Ernemen scored four of the final points of the half, Conor Love accounting for three of the points, including a superb score off the left boot from 30 yards to stretch out a four-point lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-5. After the break Darragh McBrien scored goal, a rebound from his initial penalty to put the game to bed. Fermanagh now face Down.

SCORERS – Fermanagh: C Love 0-6; D McBrien 1-2; J Largo-Elis 1-0; A McManus 0-2; D King, J McDaid, L McKenna 0-1 each. Antrim: E Hynds, F Henry 0-2 each; E Matasa, N Burns, P Burns, O Doherty, , R Hagan, L Mulholland (1f) 0-1 each.

FERMANAGH – S McNally; A Jones, J Horan, M Flanagan; J Largo-Elis, A McManus, R McHugh; J McDade, J McDade; F O’Brien, T Keenan, J Largo-Elis; R McCaffrey, D McBrien, C Love. Subs: D King for R McHugh (22), L McKenna for R McCaffrey (30), Z Kyle for T Keenan (57), E McCabe for J McDade (60)

ANTRIM – L Mulholland; S Og Quinn, E Small, P McLaughlin; R Boyle, R Hagan, C O’Neill; R McFarlaine, B Kelly; E Hynds, O Doherty, P Burns; F Henry, N Burns, S Duffin. Subs: C Bohill for C O’Neill (38), PJ Quinn for F Henry (45), D McAteer for S Duffin (51),

Ref – M Farrelly (Cavan)