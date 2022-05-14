Tyrone crowned U20 All-Ireland football champions with six-point win over Kildare

James Donaghy of Tyrone in action against Darragh Swords of Kildare during the EirGrid Football All-Ireland Under-20 Championship final at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone were crowned U20 All Ireland football champions for the sixth time when they were worthy winners over a gallant Kildare side at Carrick- on – Shannon yesterday evening.

The Red Hands deserved their victory with man of the match Ruairi Canavan again to the fore finishing with an impressive 1-7 to his name, all bar three points coming from play.

It was the wing half forward who gave the winners an ideal start when he blasted home a goal after only nineteen seconds after a move involving Ciaran Bogue and Conor Cush.

Kildare though responded straight from the kick out when they drove down the field for Shane Farrell to square the ball for Daniel Lynam to palm the ball home from close range.

Points from Bogue and Dan Muldoon edged Tyrone in front but back came Kildare through scores from Niall O’Regan, Dean O’Donoghue and Eoin Bagnall to give them the lead by the 18th minute.

That proved to be the only time that they would lead though as Tyrone got on top despite playing against the wind. Cush and Canavan took great scores from opposite wings before half backs James Donaghy and Captain Niall Devlin got in on the act as they established a 1-9 to 1-5 interval advantage.

Kildare missed a few chances on the restart but Canavan steadied the ship with a brilliant score from out on the right wing. Bagnall responded when he cut in from the left wing to split the posts before Devlin weighed in with his third score of the contest, another superb effort from distance.

Tommy Gill and Ruairi McHugh exchanged points before substitute Darragh Swords reduced the deficit to four points with ten minutes left on the clock.

The game was still in the melting pot at this stage but Tyrone upped the tempo and moved to another level with two excellent long range frees from the boot of Canavan.

Bagnall responded with a free but Tyrone had the bit between their teeth with Michael McGleenan and substitute Gavin Potter both on target. Midfielder Luke Killian pointed for Kildare but the goal that they badly needed to reignite their challenge never looked likely.

Canavan hit an inspirational score from fifty metres out and he added another with his weaker left foot. Killian and Adam Fanning got Kildare scores but it was Tyrone’s day with Canavan hitting another brace and Luke Donnelly also on target as they took the silverware.

Tyrone: S McMenamin, M Rafferty, B Conway, E Corry, J Donaghy (0-1), S Donaghy, N Devlin (0-3), R McHugh (0-1), C Daly (0-2), C Cush (0-1), C Bogue (0-1), R Canavan (1-7, 3F), S O’Donnell, M McGleenan (0-1), D Muldoon (0-1). Subs: G Potter (0-1) for Muldoon, F Taggart for O’Donnell, S Daly for Cush, L Donnelly (0-1) for Bogue, L McGarrity for Canavan.

Kildare: C Barker, H O’Neill, D O’Donoghue (0-1), M Maguire, T Gill (0-1), J McGrath, R Burke, B Gibbons, L Killian (0-3), N O’Regan (0-2), D Lynam (1-0), S Farrell, A Browne, A Fanning (0-1), E Bagnall (0-5, 4F). Subs: D Swords (0-1) for Lynam, J McKevitt for Gibbons, J Dalton for Browne, A Boyle for O’Neill, A Conneely for O’Regan.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).