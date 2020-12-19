Tomo Culhane goal the difference as Galway edge out Dublin to clinch U20 All-Ireland football crown

Galway captain Jack Glynn accepts the cup from Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan following victory in the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland Under 20 Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

FOR all the tactical advances in Gaelic football, there’s still a lot to be said for having a good centre-forward and full-forward, as illustrated by the Galway Under 20s this evening in Croke Park.

Between them, Matthew Tierney and Tomo Culhane combined for 1-10 of Galway’s 1-11, enough to match Dublin’s total.

Crucially, they also collaborated for a killer goal early in the second half that merely confirmed Galway’s superiority at a time when Dublin were beginning question it.

It was enough to win a fifth All-Ireland for Galway at either Under 20 or Under 21 since 2002.

Similarly, this has been a competition that Dublin have used to great effect of late.

Whatever the secret of their football success of the past decade, much of the alchemy is seemingly happening between minor and Under 20s

They were aiming for a fifth All-Ireland at either Under-21 or Under-20 since 2010, despite having win just one minor title in 36 years.

Today, on a bright December afternoon, Galway started just as brightly.

They hit the front after just a minute, when Tierney, scored a ‘mark’ and stayed there until half-time.

Galway direct much of their attacking traffic through Tierney, their centre-forward, and the powerful Culhane at full-forward, running the ball through the central channel.

They also got repeated joy from their kick-out press, forcing Dublin to cough up four kick-outs at a time when a clean possession was required to relieve pressure.

Dublin set up with a dangerous three-man inside line of Ciarán Archer; last year’s Eirgrid Under-20 footballer of the year, Luke Swan and Brian O’Leary, but found it difficult to service them with decent possession.

Archer, in particular, was chronically underused after kicking a typically stylish point to open Dublin’s account after being set up by Lorcan O’Dell.

Galway might have had an early goal too, but Ryan Monahan slipped at the crucial moment.

Galway’s tackling was impressively accurate and equally disciplined.

Their corner-backs; Jack Glynn and Jonathan McGlynn, in particular, tackled tigerishly.

But at all times, the outlets of Tierney and Culhane kept nudging Galway ahead.

They led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time but the score that deciding the dynamic of the rest of the game came seven minutes after the restart.

McGrath forced a turnover and found Tierney on the wing.

He carried the ball 50 metres before squaring to Culhane, whose shot was partially blocked by Josh O’Neill, but not enough to prevent the goal.

That put Galway six up and in complete control but a blast of four unanswered points from Dublin provided us with a tense finale.

O’Dell and Mark Lavin both hit excellent points from the right wing to bring Galway’s lead back to a single point before Tierney nailed a free from just inside the ’45 metre line.

Adam Fearon galloped through to half that deficit with still two minutes of injury time to play but Galway iced the clock to claim their title.

SCORERS:

Galway: T Culahne 1-6 (0-3f, 0-1m), M Tierney 0-4 (1f, 1m), M Cooley 0-1.

Dublin: M Lavin 0-4 (1f), A Fearon, L O’Dell, B O’Leary 0-2 each, L Gannon, C Archer, L Swan 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

GALWAY - C Flaherty; J McGrath, Fitzgerald, J Glynn; C Monahan, T Gill, C Sweeney; C Raferty, C Hernon; P Kelly, M Tierney, R Monaghan; P Kelly, T Culhane, M Cooley. Subs: J Kirrane for Sweeney (18 inj), A Greene for Hernon (34 inj), E Mannion for Cooney (46), D Cox for Kelly (53), W Seoige for Culhane (60)

DUBLIN - J O’Neill; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, J Bannon; R Dwyer, A Waddick, M O’Leary; L Gannon, A Fearon; M Lavin, L O’Dell, S Lowry; C Archer, L Swan, B O’Leary. Subs: K McKeon for Lowry (46), P Purcell for Fearon (64)

REF - P Faloon (Down)

