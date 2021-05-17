Tipperary footballers must plan without Robbie Kiely for rest of 2021 as influential defender suffers serious hamstring injury

Robbie Kiely of Tipperary (right) is out for the season

MUNSTER champions Tipperary must plan without Robbie Kiely for the remainder of the season as the influential defender is sidelined due to a serious hamstring injury.

Kiely, who transferred to Cork club Barryroe last year, didn't feature in Tipp's narrow Division 3 South FL loss to Limerick last weekend and the 29-year-old may even struggle to feature in the Cork JFC later this year due to the severity of his injury.

Premier boss David Power lamented the loss of the experienced half-back as he faces "four to six months" out of action.

“Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months. He has a Grade Three C hamstring tear and he’s got tendon damage done, that’s him gone so that’s really disappointing. He's a huge loss,” Power said.

While the stars aligned for Tipp to end an 85-year wait for Munster SFC glory last November, Power has already been hit with some high-profile absentees as Liam Casey, AFL star Colin O’Riordan and the retired Philip Austin are also out of the picture this year.

Power was without regulars Kevin Fahey, Bill Maher and former All-Star attacker Michael Quinlivan for their recent Treaty defeat but they'll be out to bounce back in their remaining ties against Wicklow and Offaly.