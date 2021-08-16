'This is only the start' – Offaly U20 footballers eyeing bright future after famous All-Ireland victory

Mayhem engulfed Croke Park after the final whistle saw Offaly crowned All-Ireland U-20 football champions in Croke Park yesterday, but the Faithful dressing room was a far more relaxed place as the squad soaked in the enormity of their achievement and looked to the future.

It would be easy for these youngsters to lose the run of themselves in a county starved of success, but centre-forward Oisín Keenan Martin was already thinking about what's next on their agenda.

"Words can't describe what's just happened. When that finished I nearly went into shock, I'm over the moon, I didn't think we'd be here at the start of the year but as the season went on, we believed more and more," the Tullamore clubman said.

"When we got over Dublin, we knew it was on. We weren't cocky, but we were confident. This is only the start, this is only the start. We have to build on this over the next couple of years, Offaly aren't done yet. We have to win a few more in the next few years."

Keenan Martin, who regularly slipped into the crucial role as sweeper for Declan Kelly's side, showed maturity beyond his tender years when describing how the squad kept their feet on the ground despite the hullabaloo in the midlands.

"We'd a lot of people coming up to training and texting us across social media, but it's best just to keep the head grounded and produce it on the day, then you can enjoy things once you've won things,” he said.

"I'm not underage next year, but a lot of the starting 15 are and they'll definitely push on for another one next year, they'll definitely be thereabouts and with the lads going up to senior, hopefully a few of us get into the senior team and drive it on from there."

Former Offaly goalkeeper Alan Mulhall, who was part of Kelly's extended backroom team, paid tribute to a "grounded bunch" that have paved the way for an exciting footballing future in the county.

"The players blocked everything out and all they wanted to do was play matches, and it's a credit to them because the whole county was going mad because it's a long, long time since we were up winning All-Irelands in Croke Park," Mulhall said.

Read More

"Just saying to the lads now that 'You're an All-Ireland champion', there's not too many people that can say that. They're not a cocky bunch but they are very confident in their own ability, the way they play football you can see that.

"Everyone is happy to take on the ball and there's no one that you're afraid to give the ball to. Everyone is so comfortable with it, they're so comfortable with each other and anything that is thrown at them, they're just great lads.

"It's massive for the future. The boost that that's given every lad, you'd nearly want to go back and tog out. The boost that it's given every footballer in Offaly, every young lad in Offaly. The boost it's after giving the whole county, it's unreal."