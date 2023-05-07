‘That win was for him’ – Sligo U-20 manager dedicates famous Kerry scalp to star player battling meningitis

Conor Sheridan, and, James Kiernan of Sligo react to the final whistle of the EirGrid GAA All-Ireland Football U20 Championship semi-final win over Kerry at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo U-20 manager Paul Henry has dedicated their historic All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry to the 18-year old who scored the winner in the Connacht final last month but who has been battling meningitis in hospital.

Dillon Walsh from the Owenmore Gaels club crowned his 18th birthday last Wednesday fortnight by scoring the winning point in the Connacht final against Galway.

But he was taken ill since then and has been undergoing treatment at Sligo General Hospital after contracting meningitis.

Sligo manager Henry, who masterminded their first ever underage win over Kerry when they defeated them by 1-8 to 0-9 at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Saturday, said Walsh’s illness had rocked their squad.

“I suppose it just shows how fragile it is. Football is only one part of life. These lads are all the best of friends. It definitely rocked us all and we are delighted to see that Dillon Walsh is improving and thank God that is and hopefully we will get to see him back in a Sligo jersey again,” said Walsh, who will now hope to win the county’s first ever All-Ireland underage title when they take on Kildare in the final next weekend.

“He got home temporarily just to watch the game. He is back in hospital and we want to thank Sligo General Hospital for all the care they have taken with him.

“Look, he was a hero two and a half weeks ago when he was carried around in Tuam on people’s shoulders on his 18th birthday and it just shows how things can change that a week and a half later he is in hospital and everyone is teary-eyed and wondering what is going to happen.

“Thank God he has pulled through and he is improving every day and let’s hope he keeps improving like that. This win was for him,” added Henry.