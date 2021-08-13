‘Social media is like a drink of water, there for you any time,’ warns Roscommon boss Tully

Roscommon boss Liam Tully has warned his players to beware the perils of social media as they prepare for Sunday’s EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 football final against Offaly in Croke Park.

This novel collision of near-neighbours has generated huge excitement in two counties starved of success at this level, with Roscommon boasting two All-Ireland U-21 titles (most recently in 1978) and Offaly just one (in 1988).

But Tully stressed the need to protect his young charges from the hype. “We have spoken to them with caution in relation to it. Social media nowadays, it’s like a drink of water, it’s there for you any time you want it and just to be careful on it,” he outlined.

“We can’t control them. We can’t cut off their phones and won’t; it’s a matter of having them believing that what we’re telling them is correct.

“There’s one player on that team that played in an U-17 All-Ireland final with me against Tyrone four years ago, there are a few more players that played with (Roscommon) CBS in Croke Park also.

“They have the experience of being there and we have asked all of them to talk to each other about it and to learn from where they may have lost out in 2017, and to build on what the lads won in the CBS school team.

“But you can’t stop them, it’s trusting them and giving them the information that they need, tell them not to get wound up too much with it and that it’s basically down to an hour and 10 or 15 minutes of football and there’s no point in having themselves worn out thinking about other things.”

Tully admitted that, at the outset of the competition, “nobody would have given either Roscommon or Offaly much of a chance” of winning their respective provinces.

Clearly, goals have been Roscommon’s currency of choice. They’ve netted 12 times in four games, four apiece against Leitrim and Sligo, then two each against Mayo and Down.

“Our players are capable of causing the goal threat, and we’re also missing quite a few,” Tully cautioned. “We’re hoping that we’ll get more of a percentage of shots . . . but they are expressing themselves and capable of taking on teams. We can’t stop them doing that.”

Attacking trio James Fitzpatrick, Daire Cregg and Adam McDermott have accounted for around 70pc of their scores.

“That’s what they thrive on,” said Tully. “Sometimes it doesn’t go right for them, but they keep at it.

“Offaly are the same, they have savage threats, they have a great full-forward line, a midfield working hard and all over the field they have great players.”