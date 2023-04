Sligo 0-17 Mayo 1-9

12 April 2023; Canice Mulligan of Sligo gets away from Mayo players Fenton Kelly, 9, and Tom O'Flaherty during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

These are heady times for Sligo football and four days after their seniors booked a provincial semi-final against New York and just 70 minutes away from a place in the Sam Maguire round robin race, their Under-20s advanced to a Connacht final showdown with Galway.