Sligo claim five-point win over Mayo to reach Connacht U20 football final

Sligo 0-17 Mayo 1-9

12 April 2023; Canice Mulligan of Sligo gets away from Mayo players Fenton Kelly, 9, and Tom O'Flaherty during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
12 April 2023; Sligo players Daire O'Boyle and Ross Doherty, 12, celebrate after their side's victory in the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

John Fallon

These are heady times for Sligo football and four days after their seniors booked a provincial semi-final against New York and just 70 minutes away from a place in the Sam Maguire round robin race, their Under-20s advanced to a Connacht final showdown with Galway.

Sligo won their first ever Connacht Under-20 title last year when a couple of late goals saw them snatch it, but they were the superior side from start to finish in this semi-final which was switched from MacHale Park in Castlebar earlier in the day.

