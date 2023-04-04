Seán Reynolds comes up trumps for Louth as late goal sinks Wicklow

Louth 2-12 Wicklow 2-11
Louth pulled off an astonishing second-half fight-back in Stabannon to claim an EirGrid Leinster U-20 quarter-final place at Wicklow’s expense. Trailing by nine points Seán Reynolds inspired his side over the line with 2-2 in the second half.
The victory was the Wee county’s first win at the age grade since the change and at the ninth attempt that bad run looked likely to continue. Dan Cooney looked to have staved off Louth for Alan Costello's side with a late goal but Reynolds came up trumps with his second goal and a winner in direct reply.
With both sides in contention for a place in the knock-out stages the opening stages were even. On their home field, Harry Butterly and Reynolds found their range but Wicklow soon took over.
Wicklow wing-forward Joe Prendergast was exceptional on the night and really stood out when Alan Costello’s side were under pressure in the opening ten as he smashed home a 13th-minute goal to draw his side level.
That major saw Wicklow’s confidence surge. Tim Harrington nipped in from the other wing, JP Nolan landed a brace and James Boland popped up from half-back to score a point and give the visitors a comprehensive lead at half-time.
It could have been worse for Louth, half-back Liam Flynn ended their 20-minute scoreless streak just before the short whistle to leave a gulf of eight points between the sides.
The second period was all Louth, and despite losing substitute Beanón Corrigan to a straight red card, Reynolds would dramatically see them home.
Scorers – Louth: K McArdle 0-4 (3f), S Reynolds 2-3 (1m), B Corrigan, L Flynn, C Taaffe, T McDonnell and H Butterly 0-1 each. Wicklow: J Prendergast 1-2, D Cooney 1-0, C Fee (1f), T Keogh and JP Nolan 0-2 each, T Harrington, L O’Neill, and J Boland 0-1 each
Louth – J Finlay; F Tipping, C Taaffe, M Holohan; L Flynn, T McDonnell, J Rogers; D McDonnell, S Callaghan; D Reilly, S Reynolds, H Butterly; T Mathews, K McArdle, D Dorian. Subs: C Maher for Rogers (18), B Corrigan for D Reilly (ht), K McElroy for H Butterly (ht), B Gartlan for Dorian (49).
Wicklow – J Sargent, A Byrne, L O’Brien, A Kinsella; J Boland, M Nolan, A Brennan; D Cooney, J Kirwan; J Prendergast, L O’Neill, T Harrington; C Fee, T Keogh, JP Nolan. Subs: C Deering for Boland (48), S Doyle for Harrington (52), N Sheahan for Keogh (54).
Ref – P Coyle (Meath)