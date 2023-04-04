Seán Reynolds comes up trumps for Louth as late goal sinks Wicklow

Louth pulled off an astonishing second-half fight-back in Stabannon to claim an EirGrid Leinster U-20 quarter-final place at Wicklow’s expense. Trailing by nine points Seán Reynolds inspired his side over the line with 2-2 in the second half.

The victory was the Wee county’s first win at the age grade since the change and at the ninth attempt that bad run looked likely to continue. Dan Cooney looked to have staved off Louth for Alan Costello's side with a late goal but Reynolds came up trumps with his second goal and a winner in direct reply.