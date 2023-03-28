Ruthless Meath put Carlow to sword in Leinster U20 Football Championship

Meath 2-11 Carlow 0-4

Meath U-20 manager John McCarthy. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruairi Kinsella found the net inside 10 seconds as Meath secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Leinster Under-20 FC after chalking up their second victory in Group 1 at Ashbourne.