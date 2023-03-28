Ruthless Meath put Carlow to sword in Leinster U20 Football Championship

Ruairi Kinsella found the net inside 10 seconds as Meath secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Leinster Under-20 FC after chalking up their second victory in Group 1 at Ashbourne.

Their clash with unbeaten Laois next week will decide which county goes straight to a semi-final.

Kinsella toe poked to the net after Jack Kinlough won possession from the throw-in and the hosts built on that early goal and led 1-6 to 0-0 after nine minutes.

Six different players, including Kinsella contributed to the points tally as Meath threatened to run riot in those early stages.

Bryan McMahon had Carlow off the mark from two frees by the end of the opening quarter but the visitors were unable to build any momentum in the difficult conditions despite enjoying their fair share of possession.

Kinsella struck for a second goal on 27 minutes after grabbing possession from a Laois kick-out to leave it 2-7 to 0-2 and that ended the game as a contest.

Midfielder Dara Curran had Carlow’s only score from play before McMahon converted another frees late in the half to leave it 2-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Meath didn’t need to be at the best throughout the second half as the Carlow challenge evaporated. Impressive midfielder Kinlough contributed two points while captain Eoghan Frayne also scored a brace.

Carlow shot seven wides in that second period while Dara Curran was unlucky to see a goal effort hit the woodwork. It was the closest they came to adding to their opening half tally.

Scorers – Meath: R Kinsella 2-2, E Frayne 0-3, J Kinlough 0-2, J Finnerty, S Leonard (m), S Emmanuel, O Keogh 0-1 each. Carlow: B McMahon 0-3f, D Curran 0-1.

Meath: O McDermott; B O’Halloran, L Kelly, C Ennis; J Finnerty, B O’Reilly, S Leonard; J Kinlough, C Gray; S Emmanuel, E Frayne, L Stafford; H Corcoran, O Keogh, R Kinsella. Subs: T Bowden for Leonard (h-t), C Finlay for Corcoran (39), J McDonagh for Kinsella (47), B Moran for Stafford (51), A Murphy for Finlay (56).

Carlow: B McCarron; S Cormican, A Delaney, L Coleman; C Healy, J Whelan, J Deacy; D Curran, J Phiri; K Nolan, E Corr, E Byrne; T Behan, B McMahon, J Egan. Subs: C McGrath for Byrne (h-t), T Dillon for Coleman (47), M Mullen for Behan (52).

Referee: S Farrelly (Dublin).