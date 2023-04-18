Ross Keogh paves Dublin’s path to Leinster U-20FC final in Meath victory

Dublin will face defending champions Kildare for the Leinster U-20 football crown as Ross Keogh hit five points to help them dispatch Meath in last night’s semi-final at Páirc Tailteann.

The visitors had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and hit the front in added time to lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the break. They tightened their grip on proceedings the longer the second half progressed and eased themselves into a six-point lead at one stage.

Meath hit the final two scores from substitutes Con Smith and Hughie Corcoran but they were always struggling to keep pace with Jim Lehane’s impressive outfit.

Victory did come at a cost as Dublin lost influential attacker Luke Breathnach to an ankle injury after 17 minutes and corner back Eoghan O’Connor-Flanagan was also forced off with an injury in the thirds quarter.

Breathnach’s replacement Joe Quigley wasted no time in settling into the game and by half-time had registered three points, including two from frees.

Meath led by two points in the early stages but Dublin were ahead for the first time after Quigley pointed a free on 29 minutes. Jack Kinlough drew the teams’ level before points from Quigley and Conor Doran had Dublin ahead at half-time.

Boosted by three points from Ross Keogh Dublin stretched their lead 0-12 to 0-8 in the third quarter and at that stage Meath were struggling to stay in contention.

Further points from Ethan Dunne and Keogh, his fifth score, put the game firmly out of reach of the hosts.

SCORERS – Dublin: R Keogh 0-5 (4f); J Quigley 0-3 (2f); C Dolan 0-2; E Dunne, D Dempsey (f), L Breathnach, S Smith 0-1 each. Meath: E Frayne 0-5 (4f, 1m); S Leonard, J Kinlough, C Gray, C Smith, H Corcoran 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – A Smyth; E O’Connor-Flanagan, T Clancy, E Nugent; A Gavin, D McGrath, D O’Leary; E Dunne, G McEneaney; C Dolan, L Ward, T Brennan; R Keogh, L Breathnach, D Dempsey. Subs: J Quigley for Breathnach (17), M McDonald for Brennan (h-t), S Smith for O’Connor Flanagan (38), B Costello for Quigley (59).

MEATH – B Hogan; B O’Halloran, L Kelly, K Smyth; B O’Reilly, J O’Regan, J Finnerty; J Kinlough, G Gray; C Caulfield, E Frayne, L Stafford; S Leonard, O Keogh, A Bowden. Subs: R Kinsella for Leonard (38), C Smith for Stafford (48), H Corcoran for Kinsella, C Ennis for Bowden (both 54).

REF – D Hickey (Carlow)