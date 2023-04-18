| 9.9°C Dublin

Ross Keogh paves Dublin’s path to Leinster U-20FC final in Meath victory

Leinster U-20FC semi-final Dublin 0-14 Meath 0-10

Dublin's Ross Keogh celebrates kicking a point during the EirGrid Leinster U-20FC semi-final against Meath. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Dublin's Ross Keogh celebrates kicking a point during the EirGrid Leinster U-20FC semi-final against Meath. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin will face defending champions Kildare for the Leinster U-20 football crown as Ross Keogh hit five points to help them dispatch Meath in last night’s semi-final at Páirc Tailteann.

The visitors had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and hit the front in added time to lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the break. They tightened their grip on proceedings the longer the second half progressed and eased themselves into a six-point lead at one stage.

