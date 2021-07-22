Resurrection of the Faithful as Jack Bryant fires Offaly to shock win over Dublin

Offaly players celebrate with the cup after the EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Final victory. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Rank outsiders before the game with Dublin looking for three U-20 Leinster titles n-a-row, Offaly stood up to the challenge with Jack Bryant’s six points sealing glory in O’Moore Park.

Amazingly, Dublin’s last point of the game was in the 14th minute, a testament to the work rate of the Offaly men.

With just six scores over the hour from the Dubs, they were shell shocked by the rampant Faithful who also had John Furlong, grandson of the great Martin Furlong exceptional at centre back.

Dublin led 1-3 to 0-3 at the first-half water break but Offaly finished the half well and four points on the spin had them a point up before Dublin’s Fionn Murray pounced for their second goal to put them 2-3 to 0-8 up at half-time.

Offaly meant business at the start of the second half and after Bryant restored parity from a free, he curled over one with the outside of the boot to edge them in front.

Morgan Tynan put two points between them but Dublin hit them against the run of the play for their third goal as Mark Lavin sent a rasper to the net.

They were level again at the second half water break but it was Offaly who kicked on and took the game to task. Cormac Egan kicked the last score of the game to leave the margin at three points in the end.

Scorers:

Offaly: J Bryant 0-6 (3f), M Tynan 0-4 (2f, 1’ 45), C Egan 0-2, C Flynn, A Kellaghan, K O’Neill (f) 0-1 each.

Dublin: L O’Dell, F Murray 1-1 each, M Lavin 1-0, A Fearon 0-1.

TEAMS

OFFALY – S O’Toole; F Dempsey, T Hyland, L Pearson; R Egan, J Furlong, A Brazil; M Tynan, E Cullen; C Flynn, O Keenan-Martin, C Donoghue; C Egan, J Bryant, A Kellaghan. Subs: Keith O’Neill for Ed Cullen (41), Cormac Delaney for Aaron Kellaghan (51), Ciaran Egan for Oisin Keenan Martin (70).

DUBLIN – J Turley; B Millist, A Rafter, C Tyrell; R Dwyer, A Waddick, M L’Estrange; S Forker, A Fearon; M Lavin, L O’Dell, L Murphy-Guinane; F Murray, L Swan, L Ward. Subs: D O’Dowd for L Murphy-Guinane (3), C Chawke for L Ward (45), S Murphy for S Forker (53), S Guidan for F Murray (60m).

REF – C Reilly (Meath).