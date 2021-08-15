Offaly see off late Roscommon rally to claim EirGrid U20 All-Ireland football title

Jack Bryant of Offaly, right, celebrates with team-mate Morgan Tynan after he scored a goal, in the 50th minute, during the 2021 Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship final win over Roscommon at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Offaly secured their first All-Ireland title of any description since 1998 when their U-20 footballers finished a sensational season in style to defeat Roscommon in the decider at Croke Park this afternoon.

There were heroes all over the pitch in green, white and gold but it was Jack Bryant's second-half goal that ultimately proved the difference as Declan Kelly's side held off a late Roscommon rally to win their first final at this grade since 1988.

It was all Offaly on the scoreboard in the early exchanges as they raced into a 0-3 to nil lead with Morgan Tynan, Cormac Egan and Bryant firing over points but that didn't tell the whole story.

Roscommon breached the Offaly defence on a handful of occasions with James Fitzpatrick denied a goal by Offaly goalkeeper Seán O'Toole as he got a strong right hand to his shot to prevent a green flag.

Darragh Heneghan also saw his goal chance trail wide at the near post, but the Rossies were level midway through the half as Daire Cregg pointed before Adam McDermott and Ben O'Carroll (free) levelled affairs.

A Tynan '45 had Offaly one up at the first water break, 0-4 to 0-3, as the Faithful reeled off four points in succession through the brilliant Cathal O'Donoghue and two superb points from Aaron Kellaghan, son of former Offaly star Paschal.

Roscommon finished the better before half-time, though, as Cregg (free) and O'Carroll sent over points to leave just two in it, 0-7 to 0-5.

Offaly were six ahead by the second water break as they assumed control with Bryant and Donoghue firing over superb points as they limited the Rossies to two scores during this period and put themselves in pole position, 0-13 to 0-7.

Roscommon battled back to cut the gap to four at the start of the fourth quarter but an emphatic finish from Bryant sent the Faithful wild as his 50th-minute goal left them with a seven-point cushion, 1-13 to 0-10.

That looked like game, set and match but the Rossies hung in with a point from Charlie Carthy before McDermott fired beautify to the net in the 56th minute with another sub Jason Doory following up with another point to leave just two in it.

Tynan settled Offaly nerves with an injury-time free as Croke Park exploded upon hearing the final whistle. The Faithful are back.

Scorers – Offaly: J Bryant 1-2, M Tynan 0-4 (2f, 1 '45), A Kellaghan 0-4 (1m), C Egan, C Donoghue 0-2 each. Roscommon: A McDermott 1-2, D Cregg 0-5 (3f), B O'Carroll 0-2 (0-1f), C Carthy, J Doory 0-1 each.

Offaly: S O'Toole; T Hyland, L Pearson, A Brazil; R Egan, J Furlong, F Dempsey; E Cullen, M Tynan; C Flynn, O Keenan Martin, C Donoghue; C Egan, J Bryant, A Kellaghan. Subs: K O'Neill for Kellaghan (48), K Dolan for Brazil (58).

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Lohan, C Walsh, D Gaughan; P Gavin, R Fallon, J Lohan; T Crean, K Doyle; R Dolan, D Cregg, J Fitzpatrick; A McDermott, B O'Carroll, D Heneghan. Subs: C Carthy for Fitzpatrick temp (40), S Trundle for Crean (41), D Wynne for J Lohan (46), J Doory for Dolan (48), J O'Malley for Gaughan inj (51).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).