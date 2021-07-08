Munster U-20FC wrap: O’Connell’s hat-trick sees Déise advance while Tipp end six-year hoodoo

Waterford and Tipperary advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster U-20FC.

Tom O’Connell was the hat-trick hero in Dungarvan for Waterford as they saw off Clare in the EirGrid U20 Munster Football Championship.

The Brickey Rangers full-forward struck 3-1 before substitute Henry Griffin fisted in a fourth goal in the last minute of normal time to set up a last-four clash with Tipperary at Semple Stadium next Thursday.

Two O’Connell strikes gave Waterford a 2-2 to 0-7 half-time lead. On 36 minutes, Banner senior Emmet McMahon was brought down for a penalty and Mark McInerney buried the spot-kick in the bottom corner (1-8 to 2-2). But O’Connell completed his hat-trick on 42 minutes after a Clare short kick-out went awry.

Sub Griffin fisted in a fourth goal in the last minute of normal time. In an action-packed finish, Aaron Ryan saw his injury-time penalty saved by O’Loughlin before Ryan was then dismissed for a second yellow.

Scorers – Waterford: T O’Connell 3-1; H Griffin 1-0; N McSweeney 0-2 (2f); P Fitzgerald, C Foley 0-1 each. Clare: M McInerney 1-3 (1-0 pen); E McMahon 0-3 (2f); C McGroary, R Barry, B McNamara 0-1 each.

Clare – B Kirwan; S Boyce, K Taylor, L Fennell; A Ryan, C Foley, R Elliffe; O Geoghegan, C Walsh; P Fitzgerald, N McSweeney, T Dalton; S Fitzgerald, T O’Connell, DJ Kiely. Subs: S Walsh for Kiely (h-t), H Griffin for O Geoghegan (50), A Behan for McSweeney (52).

Clare – O O’Loughlin; C McMahon, M Garry, M Doherty; J Murphy, T Lillis, G D’Auria; E Rouine, T McDonald; C McGroary, E McMahon, B Ryan; C Rouine, M McInerney, C Mahony. Subs: B McNamara for McDonald (24), J Stack for O’Mahony (h-t), F Kelliher for McGroary (35), D Fahy for Stack (56).

Ref – B Griffin (Kerry)

Tipp end their six-year hoodoo

Tipperary 0-16 Limerick 1-10

Tipperary won their first match in the U-20/21 grade since 2015 as they defeated Limerick at Semple Stadium.

The visitors began the livelier with captain Brian Foley kicking them into an early lead before Barry Kehoe responded for Tipp. The home side took over after the water break though with Leon Kennedy, sub Ben Comerford and Seán O’Connor kicking five points as they established an 0-8 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Tipperary’s Barry Kehoe was a thorn in the Limerick side with three points from play while Kevin Grogan (45) and Seán and Mark O’Connor were also on target. Limerick never threatened a revival, with their goal coming at the very end of the game from Brian Ahern.

Scorers – Tipperary: S O’Connor 0-7 (5f); B Kehoe 0-4; T Condon, L Kennedy, K Grogan, M O’Connor, B Comerford 0-1 each. Limerick: C Ryan 0-4 (4f); B Ahern 1-1; P Shanahan, E Riordan, D O’Keeffe, B Foley, J Molyneaux 0-1 each.

Tipperary – C Scully; S Daly, T Condon , B McKeown; E Butler, B O’Connor, L Kennedy; C Deeley, K Grogan; C Cadell, R Walsh, J Holloway; M O’Connor, B Kehoe, S O’Connor. Subs: B Comerford for Walsh (17); M Lyons for M O’Connor (51); J Kiely for McKeown (53); C English for Holloway (58); J Duncan for Kennedy (60+1).

Limerick – R McElligott; R O’Connor, C Carew, A McGrath; C Woulfe, P Shanahan, S Kilbride; E Riordan, D O’Keeffe; D Quirke, J Hayes, J Baynham; B Foley, J Molyneaux, C Ryan. Subs: E McNamara for Kilbride (26); B Ahern for Baynham (43); S O’Donoghue for Foley (43); J Pierce for Quirke (51); G Sparling for Hayes (51).

Ref – D Murnane (Cork)