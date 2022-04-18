Munster U-20 Football semi-final round-up: Kerry and Cork advance to final

Here’s how Monday evening’s Munster U20 Football Championship semi-finals played out.

Kerry 1-11 Clare 0-8

Cillian Burke steered Kerry closer to a fourth Munster U-20s title in six seasons with a 42-minute goal at Miltown Malbay to pave their path to a final with Cork.

Burke’s goal spearheaded a second-half blitz, which saw the Kindgom men hit 1-6 against Clare without reply, which sealed a place in next Monday’s decider.

In the first half, the Banner had built up a 0-6 to 0-4 half-time lead with scores from Thomas Meenaghan and Seán McNamara along with the Rouine cousins from Ennistymon, Brendy and Eoin.

However, their momentum stalled when Kerry scored 1-6 on the trot, with Burke (1-2) and Kevin Goulding (0-2) doing the most damage in a 15-minute blitz.

While Clare fought back through Brian McNamara, Fionn Kelleher and the Rouines, it was too little, too late.

Scorers – Kerry: C Burke 1-2; D Geaney 0-4 (1f); K Goulding 0-3; D Byrnes (f), T O’Donnell 0-1 each. Clare: J Rafferty, E Rouine, B Rouine (1f) 0-2; T Meenaghan, S McNamara 0-1 each.

Kerry: D Burns; J Nagle, A Dineen, D O’Callaghan, E O’Connor, A Heinrich, T Cronin; R Murphy, S O’Brien; C Burke, T O’Donnell, E Looney; D Geaney, K Goulding, W Shine. Subs: K Evans for Shine (39), T Doyle for Looney (45), A Curran for Cronin (50), G Hassett for Goulding (51), C Ryan for O’Brien (55).

Clare: O O’Loughlin; E Casey, F Guinnane, C McMahon; O Cunningham, F Kelleher, E Walsh; B McNamara, E Rouine; M Garry, B Rouine, S Griffin; J Rafferty, S McNamara, T Meenaghan. Subs: C Meaney for Rafferty (42), J Moloney for Guinane (49), C McGroary for Garry (50), C Mahony for Meenaghan (52), G Downes for Griffin (59).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork).

Cork 2-15 Limerick 0-5

Cork advanced to the Munster Under-20 football final when a two-minute blitz at the start of the second half opened up a gap that Limerick could never bridge in Ballyagran.

However, the Rebels didn’t have it their own way before the break as the home team kept the score down and struck on the counter-attack to keep in touch. In fact, most of Cork’s scores came in a three-minute spell around the quarter mark before Limerick pulled back two frees to trail 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Hugh Murphy’s goal from a throw-in as a result a short kickout was the portent for Limerick’s disaster and, when Ryan O’Donoghue dispatched a penalty, the Rebels began a procession of scores to the final whistle interrupted only by Cormac Woulfe sending over Limerick’s single point from play four minutes from the end.

Scorers – Cork: R O’Donoghue 1-7 (1-0pen, 2f, 2 ‘45); C Hanlon 0-4 (1m); H Murphy 1-0; D O’Mahony 0-2; C Daly, P O’Driscoll 0-1 each. Limerick: E Rigter 0-2 (2f); Darragh Murray (‘45), David O’Shaughnessy (f), C Woulfe 0-1 each.

Cork: C Dungan; J O’Driscoll, T Walsh, D Peet; D Cashman, N Lordan, S Brady; K Scannell, A Walsh; R O’Sullivan, C Walsh, H Murphy; R O’Donovan, C Hanlon, D O’Mahony. Subs: A Walsh-Murphy for O’Mahony (44), P O’Driscoll for O’Sullivan (47), C Daly for Murphy (51), E Walsh for C Walsh (55), F Fenner for Scannell (56).

Limerick: S O’Connell; E McGrath, P Holian, R O’Connor; S Kilbridge, A Neville, C Woulfe; P McMahon, D Murray; J Baynham, E Rigter, C Ó Duinn; K Mullins, D Bridgeman, D O’Shaughnessy. Subs: S O’Donoghue for Mullins (h-t), Z McCarthy for Ó Duinn (37), C McGrath for McMahon (39), M Cremins for Kilbridge (47), T Donovan for Bridgeman (51).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).



