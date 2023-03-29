Monaghan take advantage of Cavan’s errors to advance to the Ulster U-20s semi-final

Ulster U-20 FC: Monaghan 1-11 Cavan 0-13

Monaghan U-20 manager Paul Curran. Photo: Sportsfile

A late four point surge saw Monaghan come back to dramatically dump Cavan out of the Ulster U-20 championship in a gripping neighbourly battle at Kingspan Breffni.