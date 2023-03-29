Monaghan take advantage of Cavan’s errors to advance to the Ulster U-20s semi-final

A late four point surge saw Monaghan come back to dramatically dump Cavan out of the Ulster U-20 championship in a gripping neighbourly battle at Kingspan Breffni.

A game under Monaghan belts counted for little in the opening exchanges as Cavan completely dominated proceedings. A high press, three blocks of four had the visitors completely swarmed on their own restarts and penned into their own half.

Darragh Lovett and Daire Madden fired the hosts to a deserved three point lead. Ironically when Monaghan did get out of their own half Caolan McCabe nearly found the net only for Cormac Brady’s goal line save.

Stephen Mooney settled his side down in the 11th minute with a well taken free. Seconds later Ryan Duffy, brother of senior Kieran launched a thundering cross field ball that Mooney gladly took for a successful mark. Duffy then got in on the act to cut the gap to the minimum.

Lovett and Madden continued to impress but a 22nd minute penalty levelled the game. Stephen Mooney dusted himself down after being bundled over in reaching for another direct ball to see his effort squirm under Jake Norris.

Damien Donohoe’s side deservedly resumed control and Cavan led 0-9 to 1-4 at the interval thanks to Cormac McKeogh’s determined response. Cavan clocked up the wides in the second half to twelve and the visitors took advantage.

Mooney with a brace either side of fine scores from influential Hamill and Duffy got Paul Curran’s side over the line where they will face Down in the semi-final.

SCORERS— Cavan: D Madden 0-7 (5f), D Lovett 0-3, S Tynan 0-2 C McKeogh 0-1. Monaghan: S Mooney 1-4 (1-0pen, 3f, 1m), C Conlon (1’45) and R Duffy 0-2 each, M Hamill, C Eccles and M McPhillips 0-1 each.

CAVAN: J Norris; C Brady, E Crowe, B McGahan; R Brady, C McCabe, C McKeogh; P Smyth, C Ó Reilly; E Shehu, T Farrelly, F Shehu; S Tynan, D Madden, D Lovett. Subs: O Rehill for Farrelly (40), S Og McGearty for Ó Reilly (45), M Smith for E Shehu (46), B Donnelly for Tynan (50) K Lovett for R Brady (54).

MONAGHAN: D Croakin; C Hughes, L Kelly, N Meehan;B Walker, D Byrne, C Reilly; R Duffy, D McCahey; C Conlon, M McPhillips, C Eccles; H McDonald; S Mooney, M Hamill. Subs: T Hughes McCahey (ht), J Slevin for Walker (ht), D McConnell for C Hughes (42), D Mee for McDonald (59), S Treanor for Eccles (63).

REF: M Dorrian (Donegal)