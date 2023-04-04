Michael Hynes’ goal gives Longford the edge over Carlow

Longford 1-8 Carlow 0-9

A general view of Dr Cullen Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Michael Hynes’ goal gave Longford the edge as both sides gave it their best at Netwatch Cullen Park even if there was little left to play for in this encounter.

