Michael Hynes’ goal gives Longford the edge over Carlow

Michael Hynes’ goal gave Longford the edge as both sides gave it their best at Netwatch Cullen Park even if there was little left to play for in this encounter.

Carlow were first to score as Bryan McMahon converted a free but the visitors hit back with a fortuitous goal when a ball came back off the right upright, fell into the path of Jason Glancy and he fed Hynes who flicked in from close range. Jamie Brady Hynes added two frees to extend the lead.