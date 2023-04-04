Michael Hynes’ goal gives Longford the edge over Carlow

Longford 1-8 Carlow 0-9
Michael Hynes’ goal gave Longford the edge as both sides gave it their best at Netwatch Cullen Park even if there was little left to play for in this encounter.
Carlow were first to score as Bryan McMahon converted a free but the visitors hit back with a fortuitous goal when a ball came back off the right upright, fell into the path of Jason Glancy and he fed Hynes who flicked in from close range. Jamie Brady Hynes added two frees to extend the lead.
Kieran Nolan picked off a nice point from play for Carlow but Longford threatened for long spells and were rewarded with scores from Caolan Lynch, Maurice Flynn and Matthew Flynn. At the interval the eventual winners led 1-5 to 0-4.
Carlow created two goal chances in the early stages of the second half with Longford lucky to survive. They had their goalkeeper Oisín McManus to thank when he saved point blank and then the home side coughed up an overlap with the posts looming.
The monsoon-like conditions made life difficult for the players as the rate of scoring slowed. Ben Lynn added a Longford point but the home side hit three points on the trot with McMahon converting two frees and Nolan securing his second from play.
The Midlanders hit back with Michael Flynn pointing and with three minutes left to play John Phiri neat point for Carlow left only one between them. Right on the full-time whistle Jack Walshe made sure of victory with a hard earned point after a slow build-up.
SCORERS – Longford: M Hynes 1-0; M Flynn 0-2; J Brady Hynes 0-2fs; C Lynch, Matthew Flynn, B Lynn, J Walsh 0-1 each. Carlow: B McMahon 0-6fs; K Nolan 0-2; J Phiri 0-1.
LONGFORD – O McManus, D Finlass, S Morgan, C Sutton, D Farrell, D Lynch, R Courtney, B Lynn, J Glancy, Matthew Flynn, M Hynes, G Farrelly, Michael Flynn, J Brady Hynes, C Lynch. Subs: J Walsh for Brady Hynes (36), P Boyle for Farrelly (45), E Williams for Glancy (52), C Smith for Sutton (52), J Sorohan for Courtney (62)
CARLOW – A Power, S Cormican, A Delaney, L Coleman, C Healy, J Whelan, T Dillon, C McGrath, J Phiri, K Nolan, E Corr, E Byrne, T Behan, B McMahon, J Egan. Subs: M Mullen for McGrath (h/t), M Feehan for Healy (h/t), C Healy for Byrne (47)
REF – H Barrett