Meath advance to Leinster U20 Football semi-finals with narrow win over Longford

A point from substitute Daragh O’Reilly deep in stoppage time saw Meath advance to the Leinster U20 Football Championship semi-finals with a narrow win over Longford.

Another sub Pearse Sheridan had levelled for the Royals before O’Reilly struck.

Aided by a strong wind Longford opened up an early three point lead with scores from Jack Macken and Jack Duggan (two).

Meath were level in the 21st minute when Ruairi Kinsella found the top corner of the net. Meath went three points up in the 27th minute but two points before the break cut the gap to 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time.

Three times in the second half Meath were ahead by three but with Duggan in fantastic form Longford drew level in the 55th minute. Longford were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute but Duggan hit the post with his effort. Meath’s Adam McDonnell received a black card for the penalty incident but there was time for late drama.

Scorers: Longford - J Duggan 0-8 (3fs,1’45), J Macken, M Duffy 0-2 each, K McGann 0-1. Meath - R Kinsella 1-1, N Finnerty 0-3, D O’Reilly 0-2, J Browne, E Frayne (f), D Moriarty, M Coffey, P Sheridan 0-1 each.

Longford: C McGuinness; B Masterson, O O’Toole, F Hourican; D Moffett, C Gilligan, S O’Sullivan; M Duffy, C Leonard; K McGann, A Farrell, C Scanlon; T Hussey, J Macken, J Duggan. Subs: M Hynes for Hussey (47), M Flynn for S O’Sullivan (51).

Meath: B Hogan; M Corbett, A McDonnell, C McCarrick; M Coffey, J Carolan, C Caulfield; J Browne, C Gray; S Smyth, D Moriarity, S Emmanuel; N Finnerty, E Frayne, R Kinsella. Subs: D O’Reilly for Smyth (50), A Bowden for Kinsella (58), P Sheridan (58).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).