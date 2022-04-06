Mayo see off Galway in low-scoring Connacht U20 Championship quarter-final

Maurice Sheridan’s Mayo side came through a low-scoring Connacht under-20 quarter-final against Galway on Wednesday night in a game played in fierce winds at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

A goal five minutes into the second half from wing-forward Jack Fallon proved the decisive score for Mayo, helping them to establish a six-point cushion which was just enough to hold off a late Galway comeback.

Mayo, who lined out with three Mayo senior panellists in Sam Callinan, Donnacha McHugh and Frank Irwin, played into the teeth of a vicious wind in the first half but held Galway to just two points in the opening 30 minutes.

Goalkeeper Brian O’Flaherty had made a terrific double save to deny first Galway senior panellist Tomo Culhane and then Charlie Power from bagging an early goal.

With both sides struggling at times to adapt to the conditions, points from Mayo’s Cian O’Connell and Irwin were cancelled out by Daniel Flaherty and Dylan Brady, leaving the sides level at 0-2 apiece at the interval.

Fallon pounced on a wayward pass from Conor Corcoran to run in the game’s opening goal on 35 minutes and points from Bob Tuohy, Irwin and Heneghan had Mayo six up with five minutes to play. A James McLoughlin goal and a pointed free from Nathan Grainger reduced Galway’s arrears to two late on but Mayo saw it out to record a second win over their rivals at this grade in two years.

They will take on Leitrim in a Connacht semi-final next Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Longford beat Wexford 4-9 to 1-7 in the Leinster U-20 first round in Parnell Park.

Scorers:

Mayo: Jack Fallon 1-0, Frank Irwin (1f) and Cian O’Connell 0-2 each, Paddy Heneghan and Bob Tuohy 0-1 each.

Galway: James McLoughlin 1-0, Nathan Grainger 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45), Daniel Flaherty and Dylan Brady 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

MAYO – Brian O’Flaherty; Alfie Morrison, Ruairi Keane, Conal Dawson; Fenton Kelly, Sam Callinan, Aiden Cosgrove; Frank Irwin, Donnacha McHugh; Tom O’Flaherty, Dylan Thornton, Jack Fallon; Cian McHale, Paddy Heneghan, Cian O’Connell.

Subs: Mark Cunningham (for O’Connell 44), Paul Walsh (for McHale 45), Conor Reid (for Fallon 47), Bob Tuohy (for 53), Sean Morahan (for Morrison 59).

GALWAY – James Egan; Conor Corcoran, Eanna Donohue, Colm Mac Donnacha; Ruairi King, Jonathan McGrath, Daniel Flaherty; James McLoughlin, Conall Gallagher; Rory Donnellan, Warren Seoighe, Dylan Brady; Charlie Power, Tomo Culhane, Nathan Grainger.

Subs: Daniel Cox (for Donnellan ht), Cormac Greaney (for King 38), Evan Nolan (for Gallagher 47), Jake Slattery (for Power 53), Liam O Conghaile (for Seoighe 57).

Ref: Michael McGirl (Leitrim)