Leinster U20 Football semi-finals: Dublin and Kildare book final berths

Luke Breathnach of Dublin is tackled by Conor Gray of Meath during the EirGrid Leinster Football U20 Championship semi-final at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Here’s how Thursday evening’s Leinster U20 Football championship semi-finals unfolded.

Dublin 4-12 Meath 1-14

Luke Breathnach blasted two goals as Dublin cruised past Meath at Parnell Park to set up a mouthwatering Leinster Under-20 FC final with Kildare.

Ryan O’Dwyer, captain Adam Waddick and Breathnach did the initial damage for Jim Lehane’s side as they established a 3-7 to 0-4 lead by the interval, with the Royals struggling to gain a foothold.

Meath had registered the first point of the game through Eoghan Frayne but mustered just five more chances before half time, with three converted by Darren O’Reilly (two) and Niall Finnerty (free).

The Dubs’ platform for victory was built on driving runs through the middle of the visitors’ defence, married with dominance of kickouts and 50-50 balls.

The impressive Fionn Murray and Breathnach piled more misery onto the visitors with further scores after the break, with the latter jinking past Hogan before slotting to the net on 36 minutes.

Dublin eased off the gas in the final 20 minutes but Meath, to their credit, rang the changes and came away with some credit.

Frayne, along with substitutes Pearse Sheridan (0-3) and Oisin Martin (0-2), did the scoring as The Royals finally found their rhythm.

A pair of points from O’Dwyer — one free and another from play — ensured that Dublin were always in control going down the stretch.

Scorers - Dublin: L Breathnach 2-0; R O’Dwyer 1-6 (0-4f); F Murray 0-6 (0-4f); A Waddick 1-0. Meath – E Frayne 1-4 (0-1 ‘45); D O’Reilly, P Sheridan 0-3; O Martin 0-2; R Kinsella 0-1; N Finnerty 0-1f.

Dublin: H O’Sullivan; K Conroy, T Clancy, H Donaghy; D O’Dowd, G McEneaney, C Tyrrell; A Waddick, S Forker; T Brennan, F Murray, S Smith; R O’Dwyer, L Breathnach, S Kinsella. Subs: D Robertson for Brennan (HT); J Lundy for Kinsella, R Cullen for Smith (51); P Duffy for Tyrrell (55); D Fagan for Murray (57).

Meath: B Hogan; M Corbett, L Kelly, C McCarrick; M Coffey, J Carolan, C Caulfield; J Browne, A McDonnell; S Smyth, D O’Reilly, S Emmanuel; N Finnerty, E Frayne, R Kinsella. Subs: A Bowden for Corbett (13); C Gray for Browne (24); for E Quinn for Carolan, P Sheridan 0-3 for Smyth (HT); O Martin 0-2 for Finnerty (49).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).





Kildare 2-11 Offaly 0-15

Kildare are through to the Leinster U20 football final after they edged out reigning Leinster and All Ireland champions Offaly in Tullamore.

Substitute Aaron Browne’s goal with 10 minutes to go changed the course of the game and put Kildare in front before they closed out the game to win by two points.

After an even opening quarter, Kildare struck the first major blow in the game when Daniel Lynam got in for a goal to put Kildare 1-4 to 0-3 up after 14 minutes.

Champions Offaly responded in style with the next four scores including a second point for the impressive Keith O’Neill to edge them a point ahead close to half time.

Eoin Bagnall squared the game up before half time and the teams entered the half time break level with the Offaly men set to have the wind at their backs in the second half.

O’Neill, Cormac Delaney and Morgan Tynan sent Offaly three up after 36 minutes. Kildare rallied and hit back with scores to keep them in touch before they struck for their second goal courtesy of Aaron Browne to send them 2-7 to 0-12 ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Kildare had the edge now and scores from Adam Fanning and substitute James Dalton helped them keep their buffer to make sure of the victory.

Scorers – Kildare: A Browne 1-2, D Lynam 1-0, E Bagnall 0-3 (0-1 mark,0-1 f), A Fanning 0-2, D Swords, S Farrell, C Barker (f), J Dalton 0-1 each. Offaly: H Plunkett 0-3f, Cormac Delaney 0-5 (0-4f, 0-1 ‘45), K O'Neill 0-3, M Tynan 0-2, D Flynn and M Dalton 0-1 each.

Kildare: C Barker; H O'Neill, D O'Donoghue, M Maguire; A Boyle, J McGrath, T Gill; B Gibbons, L Killian; N O'Regan, D Lynam, A Fanning (Clane); D Swords, S Farrell, E Bagnall. Subs: A Browne for S Farrell (blood 18-21); A Browne for D Swords (38); R Burke for B Gibbons (47); J McKevitt for Niall O'Regan (49); J Dalton for E Bagnall (58); A Conneely for D Lynam (62).

Offaly: S O’Toole; L Pearson, D Finneran, T Hyland; C Ryan, T Furlong, J Sheerin; M Tynan, A Strong; F Dempsey, H Plunkett, M Dalton; C Delaney, K O’Neill, D Flynn. Subs: J Guing for H Plunkett (48); E Murphy for M Dalton (62).

Referee: P McGuire (Longford).