Leinster U20 Football Championship wrap: Ryan O’Dwyer rescues the Dubs while Kildare and Offaly also make semis

Ryan O'Dwyer of Dublin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dublin came from seven points down at the interval to defeat Westmeath by a deserved five-point margin in ideal conditions for football at Parnell Park.

Westmeath dominated the first half with Senan Baker, son of Clare hurling legend Ollie, leading the attack. Blood sub Peter Pierson took Baker’s pass and rifled home to put the midlanders ahead by 1-9 to 0-5 at half-time.

Dublin came right back into contention when Ryan O’Dwyer slapped the ball to the net from point-blank range within four minutes of the resumption.

From then on, the home team took over in virtually every line of the pitch with half-time sub Sean Kinsella very influential and Adam Waddick and Senan Forker totally on top in the midfield.

McGauran kicked the visitors’ only score of the half in the 44th minute, but an O’Dwyer free nudged Dublin ahead in the 51st minute and they eased to victory in the closing stages.

Scorers:

Dublin: R O’Dwyer 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1m); F Murray (1f, 1‘45’), S Smith 0-3 each; S Kinsella, A Waddick 0-2 each; D O’Dowd, T Brennan, L Breathnach 0-1 each.

Westmeath: B McGauran 0-6 (4fs); P Pierson 1-0; S Baker 0-2; M Whittaker, A Treanor 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

DUBLIN –

H O’Sullivan; K Conroy, T Clancy, B Millist; D O’Dowd, G McEneaney, C Tyrrell; A Waddick, S Forker; T Brennan, J Lundy, S Smith; R O’Dwyer, L Breathnach, F Murray. Subs: H Donaghy for Millist (inj, 5), S Kinsella for Lundy (h-t), L Smith for Donaghy (33), R Cullen for Brennan (39), K O’Brien for Breathnach (50), P Duffy for Waddick (blood, 57).

WESTMEATH – M Lynam; R Hanley, S Smyth, D Scahill; D Seery, J Gahan, A Treanor; S Claffey, C Daly; D McCartan, S Baker, S Leech; D Hill, B McGauran, M Whittaker. Subs: P Pierson for Leech (blood, 30 + 2), D Murtagh for Claffey (36), P Pierson for Hill (37), J Keenan for McCartan (48), P Quinn for McGauran (58).

REF – S Mulhaire (Laois).

****

Kildare progressed to a Leinster semi-final against All-Ireland champions Offaly next Thursday but had to survive a huge late scare at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence in Newbridge before making sure of their win.

Such drama didn’t look on the cards as Kildare raced into a nine-point lead after goals from Dean O’Donoghue and Daniel Lynam. But Laois bagged goals via Paddy Hosey and Davin McEvoy to put four between them at half-time.

Again, Kildare took control during the third quarter and stretched their lead to seven but Laois, led by Colin Dunne, rallied in the last ten minutes and made things very nervy for Kildare and they were just inches away from snatching a sensational late winner.

With juat two points between the sides, in the last action of the game, a slack pass by Kildare full back Dean O’Donoghue presented Oisin Hooney with a glorious chance to score a match winning goal but agonisingly for Laois his shot with the last kick of the match went inches past the post.

SCORERS – Kildare: A Fanning 0-5, E Bagnall 0-5fs, D Lynam 1-1, D O’Donoghue 1-0, D Swords 0-2, S Farrell 0-1, N O’Regan 0-1, H O’Neill 0-1.

Laois: C Dunne 0-6 (4fs, 1m), S Fitzpatrick 1-1, P Hosey 1-1, D McEvoy 1-0, R Murphy 0-1, B Whelan 0-1, Carolan 0-1.

TEAMS –

KILDARE – C Barker; H O’Neill, D O’Donoghue, M Maguire; T Martin, J McGrath, T Gill; B Gibbons, L Killian; N O’Regan, D Lynam, A Fanning, D Swords, S Farrell, E Bagnall. Subs: A Boyle for Martin, 22; J McKevitt for McGrath, 49; J Dalton for O’Regan, 49; R Burke for Fanning, 55; C Shanahan for Lynam, 60.

LAOIS – C Browne; B Reddin, E Delaney, B Dempsey; S Greene, S Fingleton, C Heffernan; C Burke, K Swayne; R Murphy, D McEvoy, S Fitzpatrick; P Hosey, D Carolan, C Dunne. Subs: D Brennan for Reddin, 28; O Hooney for McEvoy, 41; D Slevin for Burke, 45; B Whelan for Hosey, 52; C Goode for Carolan, 55.

REF – F Pierce (Offaly).

****

Reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Offaly set up a Leinster semi with Kildare after putting Carlow to the sword.

In a one sided affair, Offaly were a far slicker outfit from the one that stumbled over the line in their opening round win over Louth last week.

They led 1-6 to 0-0 after 10 minutes with a Keith O’Neill goal powering them on as they moved through the gears against an outclassed Carlow outfit.

They continued their first half show with two more goals just before half time from Darragh Flynn and John Furlong and the result was beyond doubt by half time as Declan Kelly’s charges led 3-9 to 0-4 at the break.

While their scoring rate slowed down in the second half, the Faithful County had plenty in reserve. Eoin Murphy replaced the excellent Keith O’Neill and found the net to compound Carlow’s woes while fellow substitute Jamie Guing carried on from his match winning cameo in the win over Louth last week with a point.

Scorers:

Offaly: K O’Neill 1-2; D Flynn and J Furlong 1-1 each; E Murphy 1-0; H Plunkett 0-4 (0-1f); A Strong, F Dempsey, M Dalton, C Delaney and J Guing 0-1 each.

Carlow: F McCaffrey 0-3; F Fitzpatrick, B McMahon (f) and R Quinlan 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

OFFALY – S O’Toole; L Pearson, D Finneran, T Hyland; C Ryan, T Furlong, J Sheerin; M Tynan, A Strong; C Delaney, H Plunkett, M Dalton; F Dempsey, K O’Neill, D Flynn. Subs: E Murphy for K O’Neill (36), J Nolan for F Dempsey (43), J Guing for D Flynn (43), A Egan for M Dalton (46), G O’Meara for J Furlong (50).

CARLOW – C Kavanagh; K Nolan, S Buggy, M Behan; P Deering, D Curran, P McDonnell; B Lawler, F Fitzpatrick; A Keating, C O’Neill, L Ramsbottom; B McMahon, F McCaffrey, R Quinlan. Subs: J McCullagh for A Keating (21), O Doyle for L Ramsbottom (41), D Hanley for B Lawler (43), C Leonard for C O’Neill (49), A McDonald for K Nolan (57).

REF – B Kiernan