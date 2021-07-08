Leinster U-20FC wrap: Westmeath prevail in penalty shootout, Dubs survive Wicklow scare and Offaly edge through

Lorcan O’Dell of Dublin in action against Seán Crowley of Wicklow during the EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Wicklow at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Dublin 1-12 Wicklow 1-8

Title-holders Dublin survived a major scare from Wicklow at Parnell Park last night to eventually book their place in the semi-final of the Leinster U-20FC.

Kevin O’Brien’s Garden County threatened to pull off a shock when restoring parity at the start of the second half, but the Sky Blues did just enough to progress.

Courtesy of a superb Sean Foran goal, Dublin were five points to the good at the first-half water break (1-5 to 0-3).

Fionn Murray added 0-2 to Dublin’s tally, while Matthew Ging and Kevin Quinn found their range for Wicklow to leave them 1-7 to 0-5 in arrears at the break.

A quick-fire 1-1 salvo from substitute JP Nolan then brought the visitors roaring back into contention before last year’s All-Ireland finalists advanced thanks to three points from Murray and a brace from Luke Swan.

SCORERS – Dublin: F Murray 0-6 (1 ’45’, 1f); S Foran 1-0; L Swan 0-3; M L’Estrange, M O’Leary, M Lavin, 0-1 each. Wicklow: JP Nolan 1-1; C McDonald (1 pen), K Quinn 0-3 each; M Ging (f) 0-1.

DUBLIN – J O’Neill; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, B Millist; R Dwyer, A Waddick, M L’Estrange; M O’Leary, A Fearon; M Lavin, L O’Dell, S Foran; F Murray, L Swan, L Ward. Subs: L Murphy-Guinane for Foran (30+3), C Chawke for Ward (44), S Forker for O’Leary, D O’Dowd for Lavin (both 55).

WICKLOW – J Sargent; C Grimes, M Stone, T Moran; G Fogarty, Z Cullen, C Maguire; E Byrne, S O’Dowd; K Quinn, J Keogh, C McDonald; M Ging, S Crowley, E Darcy. Subs: JP Nolan for Darcy (23), J Brady for Ging (38), O Cullen for Byrne (45), A Daly Danne for Maguire (55), B Hickey for Crowley (61), S Daly for McDonald (65).

REF – J Hickey (Carlow).

Baker delivers in sudden-death shootout to send Westmeath through





Westmeath 2-12 Longford 3-9

(Westmeath win 6-5 on penalties after extra-time)

Westmeath booked their place in the Leinster U-20FC semi-final with a sudden-death penalty win over their neightbours Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Senan Baker scored the Westmeath penalty in sudden death with Cian Dooner the unfortunate player to blast the ball over the bar.

Westmeath opened the scoring within seconds; Kevin O’Sullivan with the point before Jack Duggan levelled for Longford in the third minute.

Eoghan McCormack forced Westmeath goalkeeper Sean Martin into a fine save in the 11th minute before Martin was beaten in the 19th minute; Jake Donnelly and Duggan exchanged passes before Duggan fired to the net.

In the 24th minute James Moran scored a fine goal to extend Longford’s lead to five.

Westmeath grabbed a goal back in the 26th minute when Brandon Kiely flicked the ball to the net.

Ben McGauran pointed to leave one between them at the break: 2-3 to 1-5.

In the space of one minute the game changed in Westmeath’s favour. Keelin McGann hit the post for Longford in the 31st minute only for Westmeath to go down the field with substitute Baker finding the back of the net.

They hit over two points to go four points up in the 35th minute and after not scoring since the 24th minute, Longford got a much-needed point from Jake Donnelly in the 43rd minute and then a goal from Daniel Reynolds.

Brandon Kelly edged Westmeath in front on 56 minutes.

Longford hit two wides in a row before Duggan scored a mark deep in stoppage time.

Nothing could separate the sides in extra-time with Duggan bringing the game to penalties with a pointed free in the 78th minute.

Scorers: Longford: J Duggan 1-6 3fs, 1m, J Moran, D Reynolds 1-0 each, J Donnelly, K McGann, E McCormack 0-1 each. Westmeath: B Kelly 1-4, S Baker 1-0, J McDonnell 0-3, B McGauran 0-2, 1f, E Gaffney, K O’Sullivan, L Moran 0-1 each

Longford: O Duffy; J Kajan, D Moffett, J Kiernan; J Donnelly, J Moran, F Hourican; M Kajan, T McNevin; D O’Connell, J Duggan, E Finneran; K McGann, E McCormack, D Reynolds. Subs: O O’Toole for Hourican (38), C Leonard for M Kajan (39), S O’Sullivan for O’Connell (69), C Dooner for Reynolds (72), M Hynes for Donnelly (80)

Westmeath: S Martin; J Gahan, C Drumm, C Daly; E Gaffney, D Seery, M Byrne; J Murtagh, C Daly; S Fleming, K O’Sullivan, B Kelly; J Torpey, Ben McGauran, D Hill. Subs: S Baker for Fleming (ht), L Moran for Byrne and S O’Connor for McGauran (47), J McDonnell for Torpery (54), K Ruzzell for Seery (60), R Hanely for C Daly (70) J Torpey for Hill (72)

Ref: David Hickey (Carlow)

Bryant fires Faithful past Wexford

Offaly 1-10 Wexford 1-9

Offaly held off a late Wexford surge to emerge with a hard-earned single-point victory in this Leinster U-20FC quarter-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Offaly led 0-4 to 0-1 after 13 minutes through points from two Cormac Delaney frees, Aaron Kellaghan and Morgan Tynan (free), while Shane Pettitt managed a pointed free for the home side.

With Morgan Tynan dominant in midfield and kicking two fine pointed frees, they led 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

Four minutes into the second half Joe Bryant goaled a penalty to push his side into a 1-7 to 0-5 lead.

Wexford put in a late surge when trailing 1-10 to 0-8 with Pettitt finishing a breaking ball to the net two minutes into additional time but Offaly held out for a deserved victory.

SCORERS – Offaly: J Bryant (1-0 pen) 1-3; M Tynan (2f) 0-3; C Delaney (1f) 0-2; A Kellaghan, C Flynn 0-1 each. Wexford: S Pettitt (5f) 1-5; A Larkin (2f), S O’Leary (1f) 0-2 each.

Offaly – S O’Toole; F Dempsey, K Dolan, L Pearson; R Egan, J Furlong, A Brazil; E Cullen, M Tynan; C Egan, C Flynn, C Donoghue; l C Delaney, J Bryant, A Kellaghan. Subs: K O’Neill for Kellaghan (38), M Cunningham for Egan (50), G Young for Tynan (inj 52).

Wexford – A Larkin; C Lyne, B Cushe, R Fitzpatrick; Z Firman, J Bolger, S Carley; C Hughes, L Doyle; J Higgins, S Pettitt, C Regan; C Kinsella, J O’Leary, C Kehoe. Subs: A Mahoney for Kinsella (40), J Curtis for Kehoe (44), C Murphy for Hughes (50), R O’Brien for Doyle (53), S Kehoe for Firman (57).

Ref – B Tiernan (Dublin)