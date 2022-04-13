Late Leitrim surge just falls short as Mayo set up Connacht U20 final with Sligo

Leitrim made Mayo fight all the way to hang on for a one-point win and set up a provincial final meeting with Sligo next week in Carrick-on-Shannon.

During the final 13 minutes Colm Quinn and Jack Casey (pen) scored a goal apiece for the home side to help reduce Mayo’s 11-point advantage to the minimum.

Mayo started off brightly with Frank Irwin and Cian MacHale tapping over frees in the opening six minutes while Tom O’ Flaherty pointed from play shortly afterwards. In response Michael McKiernan opened Leitrim’s account with a 12th minute point.

The visitors dominated the first half after that exchange and led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

Leitrim reduced Mayo’s lead just after the restart with a Oisin Curley point. But Mayo then surged ahead by the 47th minute after Frank Irwin added four points, three fom frees and one from a 45, while Cian O’Connell chipped in with two from play and Paddy Heneghan added another.

Scorers:

Mayo: F Irwin 0-6 (4f, 45); C O’Connell 0-3 (1f); C McHugh 0-2; T O’Flaherty, D McHugh, S Callinan, P Heneghan, D Thornton 0-1 each.

Leitrim: M McKiernan 0-4 (f); J Casey 1-1 (1-0 pen); C Quinn 1-0; F McLoughlin, O Curley, P Moran, E McLoughlin 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

MAYO – B O’Flaherty; R Keane, F Kelly, A Morrison; A Cosgrove, S Callinan, C Dawson; D Thornton, F Irwin; T O’Flaherty, D McHugh, S Morahan; C MacHale, P Heneghan, C O’Connell. Subs: P Walsh for MacHale (30), N Treacy for Callinan (31), B Tuohy for Dawson (43), M Cunningham for O’Connell (47), C Reid for Keane (55).

LEITRIM – C Flood; C Singleton, K Cancy, T Hughes; B Donoghue, M McKiernan, J McGreal; G Reynolds, F McLoughlin; E McLoughlin, S Harte, M Lehehan; D McWeeney, B McWeeney, C Quinn. Subs: O Curley for D McWeeney (h-t), J Casey for B McWeeney (36), J Clinton for Donohue (48), P Moran for Lenehan (48), D McLoughlin for F McLoughlin (57).

Ref – R Hayes (Sligo).